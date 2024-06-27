7 Seo Ye Ji movies and TV shows that you just can’t miss: Its Okay to Not Be Okay, Eve, and more

Seo Ye Ji's movies and TV shows have captivated audiences with her versatile performances and compelling roles. Known for her breakout role in It's Okay to Not Be Okay released in 2020, Seo Ye Ji began her acting career in 2013 with the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3 and went on to star in notable series like Save Me and Lawless Lawyer.

Her filmography includes The Throne and Recalled. With a career marked by diverse roles and critical acclaim, Seo Ye Ji continues to be a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Here are the 7 best Seo Ye Ji movies and TV shows that highlight the renowned actress’ versatility.

Top 7 Seo Ye Ji movies and TV shows that are must watch

1. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth follows an elite group of young men in the Silla Kingdom, led by Queen Jiso (Kim Ji Soo), who create the Hwarang to protect her hidden son, King Sammaekjong (Park Hyung Sik). Among them is Kim Sun Woo (Park Seo Joon), who assumes a new identity and becomes a legendary warrior, unaware of his true destiny. The series explores friendship, love, and political intrigue in ancient Korea.

2. Save Me

Cast: Ok Taecyeon, Seo Ye Ji, Woo Do Hwan, Jo Sung Ha

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Thriller mystery

Where to watch: Viu

Save Me is a gripping drama based on the webcomic Out of the World. It delves into the dark world of a deceptive religious cult, Goseonwon, that ensnares a community with violence and manipulation. Sang Mi's plea for help sets off a tense battle against the cult's influence, as Sang Hwan and his friends risk everything to rescue her and confront the hidden horrors within their town.

3. Lawless Lawyer

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji, Choi Min Soo, Lee Hye Young

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Legal thriller

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Lawless Lawyer unfolds in the corrupt city of Kisung, where ex-gangster turned lawyer Bong Sang Pil and principled attorney Ha Jae Yi team up to combat powerful figures like Judge Cha Moon Sook and gangster Ahn Oh Joo. They blend legal expertise with strategic brawling to expose deep-seated corruption and avenge their mothers' injustices, navigating a treacherous legal landscape to restore justice.

4. Warning: Do Not Play

Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Jin Seon Kyu

IMDB Rating: 5.3/10

Release year: 2019

Genre: Horror mystery

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Warning: Do Not Play follows Park Mi Jung, a novice horror director, who delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding a banned film by Kim Jae Hyun. Her quest for inspiration leads her into a chilling exploration of the past, uncovering dark secrets that blur the lines between reality and terror.

5. Its Okay to Not Be Okay

It's Okay to Not Be Okay intricately weaves together the lives of Ko Moon Young, an enigmatic children's book author with a troubled past, and Moon Gang Tae, a compassionate psych ward caretaker dedicated to his autistic older brother, Moon Sang Tae. Set against the backdrop of Seongjin City, their intertwined journey explores love, healing, and the profound impact of confronting past traumas together.

6. Recalled

Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Kim Kang Woo, Yeom Hye Ram, Kim Kang Hoon, Sung Hyuk, Kim Joo Ryung

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Mystery thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Recalled delves into the unsettling journey of Soo Jin played by Seo Ye Ji, who, after a memory loss from an accident, starts experiencing visions of her future. As these premonitions blur the lines between reality and illusion, she uncovers unsettling truths about her husband Ji Hoon played by Kim Kang Woo, unraveling a gripping tale of mystery and psychological suspense.

7. Eve

Cast: Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun, Lee Sang Yeob

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Melodrama revenge

Where to watch: Viki Rakuten

Eve weaves a tale of revenge, love, and betrayal within a chaebol family's tumultuous saga. Lee La El aka Seo Ye Ji, driven by a haunting past, seeks revenge for her parents' death, entangling herself in a complex web of deceit and passion.

As emotions entwine with vengeance, the series explores the moral dilemmas and personal sacrifices each character faces amidst a backdrop of corporate intrigue and personal vendettas.

In conclusion, Seo Ye Ji movies and TV shows showcase her remarkable talent and versatility, making her a standout in the South Korean entertainment industry. From historical dramas like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth to thrilling mysteries such as Save Me and Recalled, her diverse roles highlight her dynamic acting range.

Her critically acclaimed performance in It's Okay to Not Be Okay solidified her status as a leading actress. Whether in romantic comedies or intense thrillers, Seo Ye Ji's compelling performances continue to captivate audiences, proving her to be an indispensable figure in both television and film.