True Beauty star Moon Ga Young signs exclusive contract with new agency; Details

Actress Moon Ga Young, renowned for her roles in K-dramas like True Beauty and Link: Eat Love Kill, has recently joined the newly formed agency Peak J. Starting her career as a child actress, she now stands as their first artist to have joined.

Moon Ga Young joins new agency

Actress Moon Ga Young has joined a new agency. On July 1, the newly formed management company PEAK J announced that she had become their first actor to sign an exclusive contract with them.

PEAK J CEO Shin Hyo Jung commented on Moon Ga Young joining as their first actor, expressing the agency's commitment to professionalism and focused management. They aim to foster the best partnership possible between Moon Ga Young and PEAK J so that they can stay as partners for a long time.

Moon Ga Young, a German-born South Korean actress and model, began her career in 2005 as a child model. She debuted as a child actress the following year in 2006 with the film Bloody Reunion. She gained widespread recognition for her roles in popular TV series such as Heartstrings, EXO Next Door, Tempted, Welcome to Waikiki 2, True Beauty, Link: Eat, Love, Kill, and numerous others, captivating the hearts of audiences worldwide.

More about Moon Ga Young and True Beauty

Lim Ju Gyeong (played by Moon Ga Young) is a high school student who has endured bullying due to not fitting the conventional standards of attractiveness and popularity. Determined to change her situation, she teaches herself makeup skills through online tutorials.

Her life takes a dramatic turn when she transfers to a new school, where she becomes entangled in a complicated love triangle involving Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeop) who were previously best friends but later drifted apart due to a heartbreaking incident.

This drama gained immense international popularity for its adaptation of the already beloved and successful webtoon by Yaongyi. Fans eagerly anticipated seeing how the story would unfold on screen and were pleasantly surprised by its well-done depiction, with the cast closely resembling the webtoon characters.

The series tackles various realistic situations South Koreans face, striking a perfect balance between seriousness and humor. The lead actors deliver outstanding performances, authentically portraying their vulnerabilities and deeply touching the audience with their portrayal.

