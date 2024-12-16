BamBam in India: GOT7 member shares cities he wants to visit next, reveals which bandmates are hardest to bring with him

GOT7 member BamBam recently visited Mumbai for his performance at the K-Town Festival 2, followed by BAMESIS Showcase Tour. During the fan sign event on this day, he expressed a desire to visit more cities in India, while also revealing which bandmates would be hardest to convince due to their busy schedules. The K-pop idol also added to the excitement for GOTT7's upcoming comeback by revealing a crucial information.

On December 15, BamBam held the BAMESIS Showcase Tour in Mumbai. During the Fansign event, he revealed that he would also like to visit Delhi and more cities in the Northeast and South India. When fans asked if he could convince GOT7 to come as a whole group, he said with a laugh that he would try solo but it might be difficult to bring some bandmates.

Many asked him if it was Jinyoung who would be hardest to bring with him due to his multiple ventures as an actor and singer. BamBam replied that he could easily convince Jinyoung, but bringing JAY B and Yugeyom might be difficult for him.

Nonetheless, he promised that he would try his best to visit India again, if not with his group, he would definitely plan a solo trip.

Fans were also curious about GOT7's upcoming comeback. BamBam added to the excitement revealing that he is the brain behind the title track. "BamBam made it," he said as the fans let him know about their excitement with loud cheers.

We now eagerly await his return to India, hopefully soon!

Apart from the showcase tour, he also performed at the K-Town Festival 2 at the NESCO Exhibition Center in Goregaon, Mumbai on December 14. On the work front, BamBam released his highly-anticipated comeback album BAMESIS back in August. Then he embarked on the showcase tour on August 17 with stops in Bangkok. Next, he met fans in Cebu, Manila, Calgary, Jakarta, Hongkong with the last stop being Mumbai.

Apart from the BAMESIS Showcase tour, BamBam also went on his first-ever solo tour AREA 52 this year. He visited many cities including Sao Paolo, Bangkok, Paris, London, Frankfurt, and more.

