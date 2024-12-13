EXO's Xiumin, GOT7's BamBam and B.I depart for first-ever India shows at K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai; see airport PICS

Xiumin, BamBam, and B.I are all set to have their first-ever shows at the K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai. Ahead of the highly-anticipated day, the three of them were spotted at the airport in South Korea, departing for India. Fans in Mumbai can't keep calm with the D-day approaching fast.

On December 13, Xiumin, BamBam, B.I were snapped at the airport in South Korea. The three of them are set to have their debut solo stages at the K-Twon Festival 2.0, which is set to take place in Mumbai on December 14.

All three of these K-pop stars were seen in casual airport looks, catching their flights to India, raising anticipation for their performance. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Check out their airport pictures and videos here:

Meanwhile, 2024 was a big breakthrough for K-pop fans in India. Not only one or two but a total of six K-pop stars had and will have their debut stages. Previously, in October, EXO leader Suho and SISTAR's Hyolyn captivated with their breathtaking performances at the K-Wave Festival in Mumbai and Bengaluru, gifting fans with special memories.

Now, alongside Xiumin, another EXO member Chen is also scheduled to perform at the K-Town Festival 2 in Mumbai, while GOT7 member BamBam and ex-iKON and now a soloist B.I are also set to meet Indian fans on December 14.

The upcoming K-Town Festival 2.0 will be held at the NESCO Exhibition Center in Goregaon, Mumbai.

On the work front, Xiumin hasn't had a solo album release since his debut with Brand New in 2022. EXO-CBX, a sub-unit he is a part of was in talks to make a comeback in 2024. However, following the contract settlement dispute with SM Entertainment, there has been no confirmation regarding a new release. On the other hand, back in May, Chen released his fourth mini-album Door, and then began the Beyond the Door fan-con tour. In October, he released Beyond.

Meanwhile, BamBam had his first-ever solo world tour AREA 52 followed by his comeback album BAMESIS which was released in August. B.I had been on his HYPE UP world tour, visiting many countries across the globe.

