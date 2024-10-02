‘Be more selfish’: GOT7’s Jackson Wang reassures BamBam amid concerns over his mental health; calls out people with ‘different intentions’

In the last few months, GOT7’s BamBam has posted a few updates that have sparked worry among fans. The first concerning post came in July, where the Thai K-pop idol seemingly expressed his exhaustion. Since then, he continued to share similar updates, increasing concerns over his physical and mental health. Following his recent cryptic post, fans have been extremely worried. Now, his bandmate Jackson Wang came to his support.

On October 2, Jackson Wang took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and showed his warm support for brother-like bandmate BamBam, reassuring him that he would continue to love him and stand by him no matter what.

He started his first tweet, seemingly ‘calling out’ the K-pop industry and the people who only care about themselves. “The only thing they care about is living their life like you are living urs. Different intentions. It’s facts, it’s reality," the K-pop idol wrote.

He continued to reassure BamBam, saying that this is something every artist goes through and that he should try to refrain from taking it negatively. “Sometimes just gotta be more selfish and get things right for yourself. It’s not always a bad thing. We all have choices. Make them bam”, Jackson urged his bandmate to take care of himself more than anything else.

Jackson Wang ended his heartwarming post by mentioning that he will always be there for him and love him as he is. In another tweet, he penned that fans will always love BamBam because he is their beloved K-pop idol, “Not anything else, Not the people, team, label, partners, or anyone else.”

See Jackson’s posts here:

For the unversed, on September 29, fans became seriously worried about BamBam’s mental health when he shared a cryptic Instagram post saying, "I’ll be gone for good in 2025.” While it already sparked massive concerns, he further replied to a fan on Twitter, “People around me is the reason I’m dying.”

Following the series of concerning posts, K-pop fans soon rallied to show him their utmost support. They also urged the GOT7 member to take a rest as he has been incredibly busy with his solo album, tour, and upcoming activities.

