‘I’ll be gone for good’: GOT7’s BamBam's recent cryptic posts raise concern among fans

GOT7 fans are getting worried about BamBam after several concerning updates. He is currently promoting his latest release, BAMESIS, with performances around the world. However, before this comeback, he shared an alarming Instagram story expressing a desire to sleep and not wake up, which deeply troubled many fans online.

Following this, BamBam mentioned that his mental state had improved, although he still expressed unhappiness amidst his busy schedule. On September 23, it was announced that he would be taking a break. Then, on September 29, he shared an Instagram story stating he would be “gone for good” in 2025, which immediately raised concerns among fans.

The GOT7 idol then tweeted a goodnight message on X and responded to a fan who expressed support. His tweet heightened concerns further, as he mentioned that the people around him were “the reason I’m dying.”

BamBam has been incredibly busy, juggling preparations for his comeback BAMESIS while recently wrapping up his 2023–2024 AREA 52 World Tour in May. He has also traveled for appearances at Paris Fashion Week and handled numerous other commitments in between.

It appears that a break isn’t on the horizon for him, as his comeback schedule likely includes a showcase tour following his album promotions.

This tweet reignited concerns about how his busy schedule and company might be affecting his mental health, prompting fans to share messages of support and love. Many are hoping that BamBam finds the happiness and support he needs in the near future.

BamBam is a Thai member of the popular group GOT7. He made his debut as part of the group in 2014. After parting ways with JYP Entertainment in 2021, he signed with ABYSS COMPANY and is now focusing on his solo career.

Advertisement

GOT7 is a renowned South Korean boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014, debuting with their first extended play, Got It?. The group consists of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. They are known for their diverse musical styles, energetic performances, and captivating charisma.

GOT7 quickly rose to fame with hits like Just Right, If You Do, and Hard Carry. Their music blends hip-hop, R&B, and pop, complemented by intricate choreography, helping them build a global fanbase. In 2021, the members parted ways with JYP Entertainment but continued to pursue both solo and group projects.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll be okay’: GOT7’s BamBam reassures fans after his alarming Instagram story; shares about feeling unwell