When GOT7’s Jackson protected BamBam from bodyguard showing peak bestie behavior

Jackson, the popular rapper, singer, and member of the renowned K-pop boy group GOT7, and his group member BamBam once showed their close bond at a fashion event. As it happened, Jackson once protected BamBam from a vigilant bodyguard showing peak bestie behavior.

A year ago in June 2023, Louis Vuitton hosted a fashion show for the men's collection where GOT7 bandmates Jackson and BamBam met. On the carpet when celebrities were getting snapped BamBam spotted Jackson Wang.

As BamBam was trying to make his way to greet Jackson a vigilant bodyguard almost tried to stop him. But Jackson acted quickly as he protected BamBam from the bodyguard exhibiting peak bestie behavior.

Jackson turned BamBam on the other side while escaping the hands of the vigilant bodyguard and gave his fellow GOT7 member the warmest of hugs. Then the two besties posed for several adorable photos together.

Watch Jackson swooping in to protect BamBam from a vigilant bodyguard here:

The photos taken at the moment were later shared by BamBam on Instagram where he tagged Jacskon. Check them out here:

Jackson, also known by his full name Jackson Wang, is a popular singer, rapper, songwriter, and member of one of the most renowned K-pop boy groups, GOT7. Jackson is currently focusing on his solo career much like the other members of the group.

Jackson marked his solo debut with the release of his first album MIRRORS on October 25, 2019, which debuted at number 32 on Billboard 200 making it the highest charting album by a Chinese artist in the chart’s history.

Recently, Jackson released a collaboration single with popular K-pop singer BIBI called Feeling Lucky alongside a sensual music video on April 26, 2024. The duo debuted the song at Coachella 2024.

BamBam is a popular Thai rapper and singer based in South Korea who first shot to fame as a member of GOT7. He recently made a solo comeback EP BAMESIS on August 8, 2024, alongside a cinematic and larger-than-life music video for the lead track LAST PARADE.

In the most recent news, BamBam is currently embarking on BamBam [BAMESIS] SHOWCASE TOUR and is set to perform in India in December later this year.

