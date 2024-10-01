BLACKPINK's Jennie proves she’s the ultimate K-pop fashionista in blonde-hair and blue fit at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week event

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, otherwise referred to as ‘Human Chanel’, arrived at the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week. Marking a stunning entry, she stole the spotlight with a sky-blue blouse that perfectly complemented her effortless radiance. She also debuted a new wig, giving fans a glimpse of her blonde look.

On October 1, the K-pop sensation Jennie attended Chanel’s show at Paris Fashion Week, decked in a chic fit by the brand. She complemented her vibrant look with a long pearl neckpiece, a pair of Patterned shorts, a classic wristwatch, and a black handbag, channeling a timeless yet trendy style.

The star shared photos with her fans:

She also debuted a blonde wig for the first time at this show, allowing her show-stopping hairstyle to take the center attention. For her makeup, she chose understated elegance with soft, peachy hues on her lips and cheeks.

In addition, her French manicured nails added a subtle touch of sophistication to her overall look, which kept it simple yet refined in the Parisian setting.

As one of the most-revered fashion icons in the K-pop industry, Jennie is often praised for her bold fashion choices. The Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show is no exception. The BLACKPINK member made sure to push the boundaries with her almost pants-free look.

Needless to say, as always, she attained a masterful balance, owning the Paris Fashion Week.

Check out her pictures here:

On the work front, Jennie is ready to make her long-awaited solo comeback with a new single Mantra. The PFW attendance further created excitement for the upcoming release.

On October 1, Jennie previewed her new single through an alluring teaser featuring her in a sultry mood. The diss-like lyrics seem to be directed toward the haters who always criticize her for being a social animal.

Her ‘Mantra’ is moving forward and glowing in her own way, leaving all the negativities. She is now set to release the song on October 11. In addition, the new teaser video captured in a pink hairstyle, has taken the internet by storm.

All eyes are now on the release of her Mantra, which will mark one of the biggest moments in K-pop this year.

