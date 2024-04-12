Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk in talks to lead upcoming webtoon-based drama 1 Second as firefighter; Report

Lee Jong Suk is one of the most prominent actors in the Korean film and TV industry. Previously, he has delivered many hits like Big Mouth (2022), Romance is a Bonus Book (2019), and more. The latest reports about his possible appearance in a new project are igniting excitement among the fans.

Lee Jong Suk positively being courted to star in new webtoon-based drama 1 Second

On April 12, a South Korean media outlet reported that Lee Jong Suk is positively reviewing the lead role for the upcoming drama 1 Second (working title). The production team is also in assertive discussion with the actor, so it’s highly likely that he will be confirmed to star in this drama.

Adapted from a webtoon of the same name, 1 Second will depict the story of real firefighters who compete with time to save lives. Set in a fictional city, the narration centers around an extraordinary firefighter named Ho Seo, who harbors the ability to visualize the future. His special power allows him to attain a 100% rescue rate in most fire outbreaks. Alongside his talent, Ho Seo’s professionalism and courageous demeanor add to his charm, making him a legendary firefighter.

The webtoon is quite popular with an estimated 500k readers and 9.98 ratings out of 10. The original work was penned by Sini and illustrated by Kang Woon. 1 Second, which has been released through Naver, wrapped up its first season in 2019 with the second season’s ongoing serializing.

The webtoon described the main character Ho Seo as a brown-haired young man with charming visual and double eyelids. The outer appearance of the character seems to be synchronized with Lee Jong Suk, hinting towards a possible fruition of his appearance in a drama adaption.

1 Second is expected to premiere as a Disney+ original series. The drama’s production rights have been acquired by Arc Media, who previously helmed Casino, Youth of May, and more popular K-dramas.

More about Lee Jong Suk

Meanwhile, if Lee Jong Suk is confirmed to lead this new drama, it will be his OTT comeback two years after his 2022 film Decibel. Over the years, the actor has established his prominence with an array of commendable performances in many hit K-dramas like Big Mouth (2022), Romance is a Bonus Book (2019), While You Were Sleeping (2017), W: Two Worlds (2016), Doctor Stranger (2014), and more.

His big-screen appearances include Decibel (2022), V.I.P (2017), Hot Young Blood (2014), The Face Reader (2013), and more notable films.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Blood Free actor Ju Ji Hoon says Super Junior’s Kim Heechul looks like his ‘ex-girlfriend’; Watch