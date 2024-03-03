IU’s H.E.R. concert kickstarts in Seoul, boyfriend Lee Jong Suk shows up in support; Fans react

IU, the famous singer and actress released her latest album The Winning on February 20. The singer has now begun her long-awaited world tour concert with its first performance on March 2 in South Korea’s capital Seoul. The concert was a big hit; her fans supported the Holssi singer. Along with her fans, many celebrities attended the show as well to show their support, one of them being her boyfriend, the Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk.

IU’s boyfriend Lee Jong Suk shows up in support at her H.E.R. concert in Seoul; Fans react

IU, the popular R&B singer known for her serene voice and acting skills, recently entered the music scene once again with a big bang with her album The Winning. The album features the title song Holssi and four other tracks including collaborations with DPR Ian, New Jeans’ Hyein, Wonsun Joe, and Patti Kim.

IU kickstarted her world tour concert H.E.R. last night with her performance in Seoul. The Winning’s artist headlined a successful concert yesterday at KSPO Dome where her fans and her friends showed up in support. One of the people who attended to hype up IU was none other than her supportive boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk. Fans saw him in the dome and were melted to see him being the best example of a boyfriend as he came to give power to the R&B singer. Even in the past, the Big Mouth actor has never shied away from encouraging his girlfriend. Once he was spotted wearing the singer’s official merchandise. When Lee Jong Suk showed up in support at the KSPO dome last night, the fans were delighted to see the lovely boyfriend being there for his girlfriend. Fans loved the gesture a lot and shared it on X (Twitter).

More details about IU’s H.E.R. world tour concert

IU, the famed singer, songwriter, and composer known for her songs LILAC, Good Day, eight, palette, and more is also an actor known for her roles in shows Hotel Del Luna, My Mister, and in the movies Dream, Broker amongst many others. The singer announced her world concert in January, named IU H.E.R. World Concert. The concert began last night in Seoul. Three more performances are planned in the city, followed by shows in Yokohama, Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong, and some more as she completes the Asia lap. Afterward, she will move to Europe and America ending the world tour on August 2 in Los Angeles.

