Lee Jong Suk spotted with merch from girlfriend IU's recent H.E.R concert at Bulgari event; See PICS

Lee Jong Suk and IU confirmed their relationship in 2023. The dream couple have shown their love and affection for each other publicly many times. The Big Mouth actor attended the idol's H.E.R concert in Seoul this month. Keen fans noticed that Lee Jong Suk had merchandise from his girlfriend's concert in his car. Lee Jong Suk is known for his roles in dramas like W, Romance is a Bonus Book, and While You Were Sleeping. IU made a comeback with The Winning in February.

Lee Jong Suk spotted with girlfriend IU's merch

On March 14, Lee Jong Suk attended the Bulgari Studio Global Event in Seoul. While the actor was being clicked by the paparazzi, keen fans noticed IU cushions from her recent concert H.E.R in the actor's car. As a supportive boyfriend, Lee Jong Suk attended the concert and was seen enjoying the concert along with the fans. Netizens found the gesture very adorable and cute.

IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship

In December 2022, IU and Lee Jong Suk were reported to be dating by Dispatch. They were revealed to be the New Year couple for the year. The South Korean media outlet also revealed that the couple had been dating for the last four months.

IU and Lee Jong Suk's agencies confirmed that IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship had furthered from friendship to dating. The two had met way back in 2012 as hosts of SBS' Inkigayo and worked together for a month from August to September. They developed a friendship when they were younger. IU's former agency EDAM Entertainment stated, 'Lee Jong-Suk and IU have recently progressed from close colleagues into a relationship.' Lee Jong Suk's previous agency High Zium Studio shared their wishes for the couple and asked fans to cheer them on so that they can continue their beautiful relationship.

