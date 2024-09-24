'Kwon family': BIGBANG's G-Dragon makes SEVENTEEN's Hoshi's 'dream come true' with endearing social media exchange

In a heartwarming moment that has fans buzzing, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has made SEVENTEEN's Hoshi’s ‘dreams come true’ through a delightful social media exchange. Hoshi, known for his charm and talent as SEVENTEEN’s performance leader, has long expressed his admiration for G-Dragon, often referring to him as his role model. This fanboy moment became a reality when G-Dragon acknowledged Hoshi on his personal social media account, tagging him in a post that read, “As expected, 'Kwon' is my kind of person, our Hoshi,” backed by the iconic K-pop song Dreams Come True by S.E.S in the background.

The connection between the two artists runs deep, especially considering that they share the surname ‘Kwon’. This familial bond became even more significant when Hoshi revealed during SEVENTEEN's content series GOING SEVENTEEN that his ultimate dream is to be like G-Dragon. In a recent episode, when asked by fellow member Joshua about his aspirations, Hoshi's straightforward answer was simply, “G-Dragon.” The moment resonated with fans, and G-Dragon’s response showed the mutual respect and affection between the two.

Following G-Dragon's post, Hoshi didn’t hesitate to show his loyalty, regramming G-Dragon's message and enthusiastically declaring, “Kwon family, fighting!” This display of mutual respect and support struck a chord with fans, who adore the supportive relationship between these two influential figures in the K-pop industry. Adding to the excitement, Hoshi took to his Instagram Stories and Weverse to flaunt a special gift he received from G-Dragon: an exclusive pair of shoes, affectionately referred to as "Jiwonie (G-Dragon) Hyung."

Meanwhile, both artists gear up for their respective comebacks; G-Dragon aiming for a new album release by the end of the year, while SEVENTEEN is set to drop their much-anticipated 12th mini-album SPILL THE FEELS on October 14. While the upcoming album will be bittersweet due to Jeonghan's military enlistment and Jun's acting pursuits, the remaining SEVENTEEN members are eager to showcase their talents by further embarking on their 4th world tour SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE.

In the lead-up to the album, SEVENTEEN has already teased fans with the captivating video titled SPEAK UP, setting the stage for what promises to be an introspective musical journey.

