BIGBANG’s G-Dragon makes energetic solo comeback with new digital single POWER after 7-year hiatus; WATCH

G-Dragon, one of the biggest names in K-pop, just released his highly-anticipated solo comeback. The BIGBANG member took the internet by storm with POWER, a pre-release digital single. This marks his return to the music scene after 7 years since his last self-titled solo album in 2017.

On October 31 at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), G-Dragon’s POWER arrived accompanied by an energetic music video. The banger starts with a blinking light with the text POWER ON and then the frame zooms out to a lookalike set, where G-Dragon makes his highly-anticipated entry. Singing his powerful verses, he takes us on a tour of the filming set.

From there, he appears in front of a breaking news set, while rapping satirical lyrics on the power of the media. The song once again captured his signature loose rap style combined with a hip-hop beat, evoking nostalgia among the fans.

The power-injecting lyrics like, “I got the power. I'm just like me. That's why I'm beautiful,” inspired fans once again with intense positivity. He also reflects on his journey through this new song, noting how he started at the bottom and then rose to the top.

There was much excitement about his new release and needless to say, the K-pop icon didn’t disappoint. POWER is just like G-Dragon’s previous solo hits if not better.

Watch the music video for POWER here:

Kwon Ji Yong, better known by his stage name G-Dragon is a legendary figure in the K-pop industry. He is one of the very first Hally stars who massively contributed to the global popularization of the Korean music genre. In 2008, he kickstarted his journey as a leader of BIGBANG, one of K-pop’s most prolific acts.

Alongside fellow members Taeyang, Daesung, Seungri (Now former), and T.O.P (ex-member), he played a central role in making their music reach global platforms while paving the way for future generations.

In 2009, he also launched his solo career alongside being a BIGBANG member. His first full-length album Heartbreaker achieved extreme commercial success, becoming the best-selling album of a K-pop artist at that time.

After leaving YG Entertainment, he signed with Galaxy Corporation last year, marking his first release under the agency with POWER.