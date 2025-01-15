BIGBANG's G-Dragon's variety show Good Day with Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun and more guests confirms premiere date; check here

Get ready for the biggest variety show of 2025. G-Dragon is returning to entertainment programs with his upcoming show Good Boy. He will be hosting this highly-anticipated program, while A-list stars like Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Go Eun, aespa, and more are set to make guest appearances.

On January 15, via K-media outlets, MBC confirmed the broadcast plans for Good Boy. As per the report, the production company TEO announced that G-Dragon's variety show will premiere on February 16 at 9:10 PM KST.

PD Kim Tae Ho will be in charge of producing Good Boy, while the BIGBANG member will meet the guests from various fields, embarking on a new adventure.

In particular, the guest list is garnering much attention. From K-drama heartthrobs like Kim Soo Hyun, Im Si Wan to K-pop luminaries like aespa and BSS, the star-studded list is raising much excitement.

Kim Soo Hyun, who hasn't been appearing in many entertainment programs in the last few years, will return with his charming personality through Good Day. Back in 2017, the Queen of Tears star met G-Dragon and PD Kim Tae Ho while appearing on Infinite Challenge. Fans are now waiting to witness the synergy between this trio once again.

Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun, who has been reigning the industry with her recent successful works like Exhuma, Love in the Big City, and more, is also confirmed as a guest for G-Dragon's show.

In addition to them, Love Next Door's Jung Hae In, Squid Game 2 star Im Si Wan, and I, the Executioner's Hwang Jung Min, are set to make special appearances.

Meanwhile, from G-Dragon's own world, popular girl group aespa, SEVENTEEN's sub-unit BSS, DAY6, ZE:A member Hwang Kwanghee, and his BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung are confirmed as guests for Good Day.

Are you excited about G-Dragon's variety show?

