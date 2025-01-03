Kim Soo Hyun befriends Byeon Woo Seok post AAA; familiarises with Lovely Runner band Eclipse after funny moment

Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok are the newest friends in K-town, and everyone is talking about it! Recently, the two were seen cozying up and having an intense conversation, which seemed like they had been friends for a long time. Kim Soo Hyun also revealed that they are becoming good friends.

On January 2, 2024, Kim Soo Hyun took to the fan communication platform LYSN Bubble to chat with his fans. The actor replied to a fan who asked about Byeon Wook Seok and if they have grown closer to each other recently. Kim Soo Hyun said that they like each other now and forming a close bond. Moreover, another fan asked if he recognizes Eclipse now, which is a fictional band from Byeon Woo Seok’s series Lovely Runner. Kim Soo Hyun laughs and says that there is barely anyone who does not know them.

Both Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok could be seen sitting together at the Asia Artist Awards 2024 and talking to each other which looked like a fun conversation. Fans quickly noticed them and the video of them together became viral on social media platforms.

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The actor also held his fanmeeting titled EYES ON YOU in 2024 for the first time in 10 years, as the last time he held one was back in 2014. After he gained immense popularity through his K-drama roles, he held fan meetings across 6 countries, which included Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

Byeon Wo Seok gained much popularity for his role in the 2024 K-drama Lovely Runner. Following his success with the show, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl and Midnight Runner, among others.

Kim Soo Hyun, the established actor, and Byeon Woo Seok, the emerging superstar are both the leading men of Korean entertainment currently. What do think about this newfound friendship?