BTS' V previews handsome looks in postcard visualizer for Rêvé; photobook package to feature special Paris-inspired gifts

BTS' V has announced his second solo photobook Rêvé. Last year, he released TYPE 1 and sold an overwhelming number of copies. His new photobook will be released on February 3. Ahead of that the details of packaging along with a preview postcard visualizer have been revealed.

Through BTS' official social media accounts, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled an exciting postcard visualizer for V's Rêvé. The clips previewed some of the photos to be included in the photobook, showing some of V's most handsome looks.

Check it out here:

In addition, the agency provided further details about the project. It has been revealed that the original packaging for Rêvé will include cutout cards, magnets, keychains, and other items inspired by the local Parisian spirit.

"Each piece is thoughtfully designed to bring V’s cherished memories into your daily life," BIGHIT MUSIC revealed, previewing the theme of the project. The design of the photobook aims to break away from traditional styles. The collection will feature an outer box with an exotic and vintage look, in line with the concept, and a 113-page photobook doubling as a set of postcards.

"This photo book captures the special hours of freedom V spent in Paris, the city of romance" - Rêvé is a visual story of the BTS member's intimate journey with beautiful solitude. The pre-order for the photobook will begin on January 14 and it will officially be released on February 3. It will be booked in advance until the supply lasts. Rêvé can be purchased on various online music retailers including Weverse shop, Aladin, YES24, Kakao Talk Gift, and more.

Check out in detail here:

Apart from this photobook, V is also actively working on his solo music career. Back in November, he made his comeback with two beautiful singles: Winter Ahead and White Christmas. He is now set to be discharged from the military in June.

