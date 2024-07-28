‘BLACKPINK in your area’: Rosé receives Top K-pop Touring Artist trophy from group’s win at 2023 Billboard Music Awards

BLACKPINK’s Rosé finally received her Billboard Music Awards trophy. In November 2023, the four-piece group was crowned as the Top K-pop Touring Artist. Almost 9 months later, the singer has been presented with her share of the award. The K-pop artist showed off the coveted golden mic, for which at least a handful of artists compete each year.

Rosé flaunts her Billboard Music Awards trophy from the group's 2023 win

On July 27, Rosé took to her Instagram and shared a new story with the BBMA trophy. The golden mic adorned with a black engraved nameplate instantly boosted the mood of her fans. The engraved black nameplate reads, “Presented to Rosé."

Sharing the good news, the GONE singer wrote in the caption, “BLACKPINK in your area," thanking Billboard for the award.

Take a look at Rosé’s BBMA trophy here:

More about BLACKPINK's win at 2023 BBMAs

Meanwhile, at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, BLACKPINK was recognized for their touring achievements. Not only was it the quartet’s first win at the esteemed music ceremony, but they also broke the record as the first girl group to bag an achievement after 10 years since Destiny’s Child’s win in 2005.

With their Top K-pop Touring Artist Award, the K-pop group solidified their megastar status once more, cementing their names in the global music scene.

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded with many K-pop groups. BTS’ Jimin, NewJeans, and Stray Kids also won big at the prestigious music ceremony.

More about BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a four-piece K-pop group formed by YG Entertainment. In 2016, the group debuted with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. With their diverse talents, each member brought something extraordinary to the table, making the group a grand success within a few years of their debut. How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, BOOMBAYAH, AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST, KILL THIS LOVE, Shut Down, Pink Venom, and more, the list of tier chartbusters goes on.

From rising to the top as a group to thriving in individual solo careers, all four BLACKPINK members continue to demonstrate their musical brilliance.

Almost two years after the break, the group is set to release new music in 2025. The quartet is also confirmed to embark on a world tour next year, following the release of their comeback album.

