Top 10 BLACKPINK variety shows to binge-watch: Weekly Idol, Idol Room, and more

BLACKPINK, the sensational K-pop girl group, has graced various variety shows, showing their personalities beyond music. On Weekly Idol, they danced at double speed, sang hits a capella, and shared personal anecdotes.

Their debut appearance on the show was a delightful introduction. Additionally, they’ve shone on American talk shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Their reality shows, such as BLACKPINK House and 24/365 with BLACKPINK, offer fans an intimate look into their lives. With their fame soaring, these classic BLACKPINK moments are worth watching!

1. Weekly Idol

On Weekly Idol, the sensational K-pop group BLACKPINK stepped out of their musical comfort zone and into the variety show spotlight. With signature dances performed at double speed and candid personal stories, BLACKPINK members showed their charm and individuality.

This memorable debut appearance allowed fans to get to know each member beyond their music, making it a delightful introduction to the group and BLINKS.

2. Running Man

All four BLACKPINK members guest-starred on Running Man, making a memorable appearance in the 525th episode titled BLACKPINK in Running Man – But Save Us From the Probabilities. The episode was a delightful watch, showing the members' playful personalities and competitive spirits.

3. My Little Television

BLACKPINK, the global sensation, first impressed audiences on the small screen through the variety show My Little Television. This was their first TV appearance, offering fans a glimpse into their bubbly personalities and undeniable talent.

4. Knowing Bros

BLACKPINK's appearance on Knowing Bros is a must-watch for fans. The show highlights the group's playful and witty side as they interact with the cast. Their chemistry and hilarious moments make for entertaining television and offer a glimpse into BLACKPINK's fun-loving personalities.

5. Idol Room

BLACKPINK showed their playful and energetic side on Idol Room. The show featured the girls tackling fun challenges, answering quirky questions, and their undeniable chemistry. Their appearance was a highlight, filled with laughter and unforgettable moments that showed their charismatic personalities.

6. Running Girls

BLACKPINK's Jisoo joined forces with other idol stars for the outdoor adventure reality show Running Girls. This show offered a refreshing look at the idol's life beyond the stage as they took up challenges and formed new friendships.

Jisoo's participation showed her energetic and down-to-earth personality, giving fans a glimpse into her everyday life and interactions with fellow idols and actors

7. Radio Star

BLACKPINK members have offered fans a candid look into their lives through their appearances on the popular talk show Radio Star. The show's lively and often humorous chat encouraged the group to share personal stories, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and honest thoughts.

Their appearances provided a refreshing contrast to their glamorous image, allowing fans to connect with them on a more personal level and love them even more.

8. King of Mask Singer

BLACKPINK's Lisa stunned viewers when she appeared as a masked contestant on the popular singing competition show King of Mask Singer. Hidden beneath a disguise, she showed her incredible vocal talent, impressing the panel and audience.

The reveal of her identity was a shock to everyone, proving that the global superstar is not only a talented dancer and rapper but also an amazing singer.

9. Village Survival, the Eight

BLACKPINK's Jennie showed a different side of herself on the mystery-solving reality show Village Survival, the Eight. The program placed her in a challenging environment where she had to rely on her wit and problem-solving skills to find clues.

Jennie's unexpected ideas and competitive spirit surprised viewers, proving she's not just a talented performer but also an adventurer.

10. BLACKPINK House

While not a traditional variety show, BLACKPINK House offers fans an intimate look at the lives of the four members. The reality series provides a refreshing change of pace, showing their genuine personalities and interactions outside the spotlight.

From cooking and cleaning to playing games and traveling, viewers get a front-row seat to the fun, friendship, and everyday moments that make up BLACKPINK's world.

BLACKPINK has consistently charmed audiences with their vibrant personalities and undeniable talent.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the group, these shows provide a delightful opportunity to discover the multifaceted charms of BLACKPINK.

