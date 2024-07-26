Stray Kids announces 2024 STAYweeK to celebrate 6th STAY anniversary; check out new content release schedule

Stray Kids has announced a special event week to commemorate the 6th STAY anniversary. They are set to hold 2024 STAYweeK to express their gratitude towards their fandom who have been with them since the beginning. The group will roll out various types of content from July 26 to August 1 and the timetable promises more gifts.

Stray Kids announces 2024 STAYweeK schedule

On July 25, Stray Kids announced the 2024 STAYweeK to celebrate the 6th anniversary of their fandom STAY. The group has already kicked off this special event week today with 2024 SKZsoSKZ (translated), where members have introduced themselves through separate texts.

Today, the octet is also scheduled to unveil SKZ in New York City, a vlog featuring the behind-the-scenes. Next on July 27, Stray Kids will drop a new dance practice video for their latest album ATE title track Chk Chk Boom.

On July 28, the group is slated to release What’s in SKZ’s Carrier? featuring new content as the name suggests. The JYP Entertainment boy band is scheduled to unveil a music video for ATE B-side track MOUNTAINS on July 29.

To further celebrate the special time of the year, the boy band plans to drop the behind-the-scenes Episode 1 for SKZ Magic School, which originally took place in March. SKZ Magic School Behind Ep.2 will meet fans on July 30.

On July 31, the group will release SKZ Log, a vlog capturing the members spending a day in Milan, Italy. This highly-anticipated episode will be added to the group’s YouTube series A Day Filmed by Chance (translated).

August 1 is the original 6th STAY anniversary. On this day, the group is scheduled to present fans with a music video for ATE track Stray Kids. At the same time, the members want to celebrate the day with their loyal fandom through a live party.

What is STAYweeK?

For the unversed, STAYweeK is a yearly event to celebrate the group’s fandom’s foundation day. On August 1, 2018, the octet’s massive fanbase earned the name STAY and since then the group has been commemorating it each year.

Meanwhile, on July 19, Stray Kids unveiled their ninth EP ATE. They are set to perform at Lollapalooza on August 2 and then embark on a world tour dominATE.

