BLACKPINK, Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok, BTS lead Star Brand Reputation Rankings for November; Know TOP 30

As November wraps up, the Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled its eagerly anticipated Star Brand Reputation Rankings, showcasing the most influential names in entertainment and sports for the month. This list, compiled from meticulous analysis of media coverage, consumer engagement, interaction, and community awareness, is based on big data collected from September 30 to October 30.

Dominating the November rankings with unmatched power and popularity is global sensation BLACKPINK. The iconic quartet skyrocketed to the top spot with a brand reputation index of 12,549,055, an astonishing 152.01 percent surge from October.

In a dazzling rise to fame, Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo Seok claimed the second position. With his captivating performance in the hit drama and a growing global fanbase, he saw a staggering 92.47 percent boost in his brand reputation index, scoring an impressive 8,029,412.

National treasure Lim Young Woong held strong at third place, earning a brand reputation index of 7,665,090, up 5.63 percent from last month. His enduring appeal among all age groups proves his status as South Korea’s favorite balladeer.

Global superstars BTS came in at a close fourth, earning a brand reputation index of 7,486,961. Despite their ongoing solo projects, the group experienced a significant 34.40 percent jump, reflecting their unwavering fan loyalty and cultural impact.

Rounding out the top five is South Korean soccer hero Son Heung Min, whose stellar performances on the field continue to captivate fans worldwide. With a brand reputation index of 7,021,943; up 19.64 percent from October, Son Heung Min proves his influence extends far beyond the pitch.

With a mix of K-pop idols, actors, and sports stars, the rankings highlight the diverse and dynamic talents shaping South Korean entertainment and culture today. Curious about who else made the list? Here’s a look at the Top 30 stars who ruled the headlines and the hearts of fans this November!

Here are the top 30 Star Brand Reputation Rankings for this month:

BLACKPINK Byeon Woo Seok Lim Young Woong BTS Son Heung Min SEVENTEEN Kim Tae Ri Kim Do Young Yoo Jae Suk ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo aespa IVE BIGBANG DAY6 BIBI TWICE Ma Dong Seok Kim Jong Kook Lee Dae Ho Kim Soo Hyun SHINee Lee Young Ji Baek Jong Won Kang Daniel OH MY GIRL (G)I-DLE Son Suk Ku LE SSERAFIM Park Ji Sung NCT

