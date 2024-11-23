BLACKPINK, Lim Young Woong maintain top spot on Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for November; BTS, aespa, IVE, climb ranks
The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the singer brand reputation rankings for November and BLACKPINK and Lim Young Woong have held on to the top spots. Check out the top 30 here!
The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled its brand reputation rankings for singers this November, and the results highlight a fiercely competitive landscape in K-Pop and beyond. Analyzing data collected from October 23 to November 23, the rankings reflect media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes.
BLACKPINK has once again secured the crown, reigning at the top of the list with an impressive brand reputation index of 11,354,100. The group saw a remarkable 42.17% increase in their score compared to October, showing their enduring global impact. Fans have attributed this surge to BLACKPINK members' recent solo endeavors.
Lim Young Woong, a beloved soloist, held strong in second place with a brand reputation index of 7,867,002, a 25.86% rise from last month. Known for his emotional ballads and connection with fans, he continues to dominate as one of South Korea’s most influential artists.
Meanwhile, global superstars BTS climbed to third place, garnering a brand reputation index of 6,168,299, reflecting an 11.50% boost. The group’s continued relevance is fueled by individual members’ solo projects and the anticipation of their full-group return in 2025.
aespa made a swift climb this month, rising to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 8,555,543, up by 20.26%. Their recent performances and growing global presence contributed to their surge in popularity.
IVE followed closely in fifth, recording a brand reputation index of 4,808,782, a 20.25% increase since October. With their fresh releases and performances, the group continues to solidify their standing among K-Pop’s rising stars.
This month’s rankings demonstrate slight shifts in the entertainment industry as BLACKPINK and Lim Young Woong hold their positions, while BTS, aespa, and IVE rise to meet them in an increasingly competitive race for fans’ hearts.
Enlisted below are the Singer Brand Reputation Rankings the top 30 for November:
- BLACKPINK
- Lim Young Woong
- BTS
- aespa
- IVE
- SEVENTEEN
- DAY6
- Park Jin Young
- BIBI
- (G)I-DLE
- BIGBANG
- TWICE
- QWER
- ILLIT
- LE SSERAFIM
- Young Tak
- Lee Chan Won
- FIFTY FIFTY
- Cho Yong Pil
- TWS
- Red Velvet
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- IU
- PSY
- BABYMONSTER
- Kang Daniel
- Lee Young Ji
- NCT
- Jay Park
- EXO
