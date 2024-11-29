BTS scripts YouTube history as Butter hits 1 billion views, becoming septet's 7th music video after Dynamite, and others

Amid their ongoing break from group activities due to their mandatory military service, BTS has achieved an incredible milestone with the music video for their Grammy-nominated single Butter.

On November 28, 2024, the official music video for Butter surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the septet's seventh music video to reach this milestone. This incredible achievement comes after six other music videos that surpassed this milestone, including Fake Love, DNA, Boy With Luv, Dynamite, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), and IDOL.

This achievement makes BTS the first group in YouTube history to have seven different music videos with over 1 billion views, further solidifying their global impact. Butter, released on May 21, 2021, took approximately 3 years, 6 months, 7 days, and 10 hours to reach the 1 billion mark.

The song, a disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM track, was BTS' second all-English-language single, after Dynamite, and became a massive commercial success, topping charts worldwide, including Billboard's Global 200, and even earned them their second Grammy nomination.

The music video for Butter featured vibrant colors, sleek choreography, eye-catching outfits, and an iconic ARMY tribute, all of which helped it break several records, including the fastest to reach 10 and 100 million views on YouTube. The video’s premiere also set a YouTube record for the most concurrent viewers, with over 3.9 million, and the video quickly became the fastest to hit 10 million views, doing so in just 13 minutes.

Watch BTS’ iconic music video for Butter here:

BTS also released several remixes, including a Hotter Remix and a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, which added to the song's success. This latest milestone underscoring BTS' continuing influence in the music industry, as they set new benchmarks in digital music consumption and continue to dominate global charts, comes just months ahead of the septet’s eagerly awaited reunion.

Meanwhile, BTS members Jin and J-Hope have already resumed their solo activities following their discharge from mandatory military service in June and October, respectively. As June 2025 approaches, the septet is set to reunite for their 12th debut anniversary and resume their group activities.

