MAMA Awards 2024: Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok enchants fans with melodious Sudden Shower performance LIVE

The 2024 MAMA Awards finale at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka witnessed an unforgettable moment as Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok took center stage, dazzling fans with a live performance of his chart-topping track Sudden Shower. The beloved OST from the hit time-slip rom-com Lovely Runner not only captured hearts during the show’s run but also earned Byeon the Favorite Global Trending Music Award.

The actor, who portrayed the charismatic idol Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, delivered a heartfelt performance during the MAMA Awards Exclusive Stage. Although Byeon Woo Seok is not a trained singer, his emotive vocals brought the song to life, leaving fans in awe. His heartfelt gratitude during his acceptance speech won fans once again with his humility and love for the team that made it all possible.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok’s full performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards here;

“I’m truly thankful to the Lovely Runner team for helping me deliver a great song despite being an actor,” Byeon Woo Seok shared on stage. He didn’t forget to acknowledge his fictional K-pop group ECLIPSE, whose journey formed a significant part of the drama’s storyline. “In Hyuk, Hyun Soo, Jae–our team won an award! This has been ECLIPSE,” he said, recreating the fictional band’s fan greeting with a wide smile.

Sudden Shower was also a contender in the Best OST category, further solidifying its impact as a memorable track. Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok’s dual role as an award presenter and performer during the ceremony added a unique charm to the night. After presenting the Visa Fans' Choice of the Year award to BTS' Jimin on day 2, he took to the stage again on the third night of the event, showing his versatility.

The actor's shout-out to his fandom and his team warmed hearts. “Thank you, and I love you,” he gushed, radiating sincerity.

From starring in one of the year’s most-talked-about K-dramas to claiming a spot on global music charts, Byeon Woo Seok has proven that his star power knows no bounds. His MAMA Awards debut marks a milestone in an already stellar career as fans are eager to see where his journey takes him next.

