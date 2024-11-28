BLACKPINK and BTS reign supreme on Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for November; see full TOP 30 list
BLACKPINK and BTS dominate the Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for November. Check out the full top 30 list for this month’s rankings here!
The Korean Business Research Institute has unveiled the brand reputation rankings for idol groups in November, spotlighting BLACKPINK and BTS as the ultimate fan favorites. This month’s rankings were determined by analyzing consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness using data collected from October 21 to November 21.
BLACKPINK claimed the top spot this month with a staggering 304.10% surge in their brand reputation index, achieving an impressive score of 12,846,175. The group’s influence was bolstered by high-ranking keywords such as Rosé, APT., and BLINK, reflecting their continued global dominance. Positive phrases like hot, cool, and fun emerged in related terms, and a positivity analysis showed a remarkable 93.04% positive response rate.
BTS followed closely at second place, earning a brand reputation index of 8,728,901, marking an impressive 252.25% increase since October. Their enduring popularity across media platforms and fan interactions showing their legendary status in the K-pop world.
IVE secured third place with a brand reputation index of 7,892,369, a 105.08% rise from last month. The group continues to solidify its position as one of the most influential fourth-generation idols.
aespa landed in fourth with a score of 7,163,180, reflecting a 72.55% growth. The quartet’s ongoing success highlights their strong connection with fans and rapport with media alike.
Rounding out the top five was SEVENTEEN, earning a brand reputation index of 6,196,480, a modest but consistent 3.10% increase. The group’s constant rise reaffirms their status as one of K-pop’s most prominent powerhouses.
With BLACKPINK and BTS at the helm, the November rankings show the immense reach and impact of these idols. Other groups in the Top 30 include TWICE, Stray Kids, NewJeans, and NCT, each contributing their unique flavor to the vibrant K-pop world.
Enlisted below are the top 30 Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings for November;
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- IVE
- aespa
- SEVENTEEN
- BIGBANG
- SHINee
- TWS
- NMIXX
- THE BOYZ
- NCT
- TWICE
- Red Velvet
- Stray Kids
- FIFTY FIFTY
- KISS OF LIFE
- BABYMONSTER
- EXO
- ENHYPEN
- LE SSERAFIM
- Girls’ Generation
- MONSTA X
- OH MY GIRL
- H1-KEY
- ILLIT
- ATEEZ
- (G)I-DLE
- BTOB
- TVXQ
- STAYC
ALSO READ: BLACKPINK, Lim Young Woong maintain top spot on Singer Brand Reputation Rankings for November; BTS, aespa, IVE, climb ranks