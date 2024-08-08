BLACKPINK's 8th debut anniversary film BORN PINK IN TOUR's Pink Carpet event is a nod at group's Coachella stage; know how

BLACKPINK is preparing to celebrate its 8th debut anniversary with a special BORN PINK IN TOUR's Pink Carpet event for the film BORN PINK’s screening. Alongside that, they will also hold a fan sign event titled OUR AREA WITH BLINK. This will be their first public group appearance since November 2023. While excitement is high for the event, only a select number of lucky fans will have the opportunity to attend.

The meet-and-greet stage for the BORN PINK IN TOUR's Pink Carpet event mirrors BLACKPINK's Coachella stage, offering a meaningful and nostalgic experience for both the group and their fans. The sleek all-black stage design enhances the visual impact, while BLACKPINK will make a stylish entrance on a pink carpet, departing from the traditional red carpet typically used for film events.

Following the historic success of their 2022-2023 BORN PINK world tour—the most-attended concert tour by a K-pop girl group—BLACKPINK is set to relive the magic with the release of their tour concert movie. The BORN PINK movie’s Pink Carpet event will take place on August 9, 2024, at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST). All four members—Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo—will reunite with fans for this special occasion. Only 250 lucky fans will have the chance to attend the event in person and meet the stars.

At the event, BLACKPINK will dazzle on their exclusive pink carpet and personally greet fans who have supported them from the start. According to a statement from YG Entertainment, the members will not hold a Q&A session but will instead take the opportunity to express their heartfelt gratitude to their fans.

The Pink Carpet event will be held at the CGV Yeongdeungpo SCREENX Theater on the 4th floor. The event will showcase BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK, a documentary film that captures the group's second world tour, which took place from 2022 to 2023, following the release of their second studio album, Born Pink. The movie premiered globally on July 31 and was released in 110 countries, including South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom. This release will mark the largest number of countries in which a K-pop girl group’s movie has been distributed.

In addition to the global premiere of their movie, BLACKPINK has announced a fan sign event titled OUR AREA WITH BLINK, scheduled for August 8. These exciting activities are part of the group's plans to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary since 2016.

