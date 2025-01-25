BLACKPINK takes top spot for January singer brand reputation ranking; SEVENTEEN and BTS follow

The brand reputation ranking for singers from December 25, 2024 till January 25, 2025 has been released, and BLACKPINK retained their top spot yet again. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have made exceptional contributions to their craft. been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists.

According to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute, BLACKPINK is at No. 1 in the list as of January 25. That makes the K-pop girl group achieve the feat four months in a row, from October last year. Even after being on a hiatus from group activities since 2022, BLACKPINK's influence in the music scene has not reduced at all. The members have dropped individual projects and the BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) have supported them wholeheartedly.

BLACKPINK has earned a total of 6,960,114 brand value points, followed by SEVENTEEN at the second spot with 5,199,929 points. SEVENTEEN took the top spot in this month's boy group brand reputation ranking with 8,366,546 points, making an impressive 37.02 percent jump.They have achieved great musical feats last year, becoming the first K-pop group to headline at the Glastonbury Festival 2024. The group also managed to headline the Lollapalooza Festival that took place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

Lim Young Woong, a beloved trot singer, held strong in third place with a brand reputation index of 5,041,810, just like last month. Known for his emotional ballads and connection with fans, he continues to dominate as one of South Korea’s most influential soloists. With her January 225 appearance in the list, the singer took up the top spot of the list for 42 consecutive months.

The next artist in the list is the biggest K-pop boy group BTS with a brand reputation index of 4,518,425. Just like BLACKPINK, BTS has also been on a hiatus since the release of Take Two in June 2023. Completing the top 5 list is the popular fourth gen girl group IVE with a 4,158,597 index.

Top 30 of idol group brand reputation rankings for January 2025