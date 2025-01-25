BTS' J-Hope teases March solo comeback in first TikTok post; Jungkook and BTS official are among first followers

BTS' J-Hope launched his official TikTok account on January 24. He also dropped the date of his solo comeback through an unusual first post of the handle. The artist previously shared the release month of his new music through an Instagram post, and with the release of the date too, fans just can't keep it anymore. After his electrifying show in Paris on January 23, fans are eager to know what's next for him.

The K-pop idol used a method as creative as him to unveil the date of the song release. In the announcement video, J-Hope is seen sliding his phone towards the camera, as the clock on the lockscreen struck 03:07. It indicates that his solo work, including a new music drop or some other activities, is slated for March 7. The BTS member's TikTok account amassed over 2 million followers within just 6 hours of its launch.

An interesting fact about Hobi's follower list is that BTS' official account and Jungkook were reportedly among his first followers. BTS' golden maknae reached 1 million followers on TikTok within 2 hours and 48 minutes of his account's creation, while J-Hope did it in 2 hours and 59 minutes. The rapper-songwriter also follows back just two accounts on TikTok, which are BTS official and Jungkook. OT7 fans are over the moon at the little social media interaction of the BTS members.

They even called the artists "family," gushing over their close-knit bond. The fans in countries where TikTok is available quickly shared the profile picture and the video post of J-Hope online, updating the other fans about their beloved K-pop idol's whereabouts. J-Hope got a really cute display photo for his account. It is a childhood picture of him wearing a pink birthday cap. Fans commented about how the artist was pretty since his baby era.

J-Hope recently set the stage on fire at the Paris charity event with his dynamic performance of MORE, On The Street and also BTS' 2018 banger, MIC Drop. His energy on stage was unmatched, and he proved why he was the opening act of the Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes.

