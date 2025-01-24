S.Coups becomes third SEVENTEEN artist after Vernon and Woozi to be promoted as full member of Korea Music Copyright Association

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups, Epik High's Tukutz, Younha and Lee Mujin are among the 30 musicians who recently got promoted as full members of Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). Every year, on the first month, the KOMCA awards special memberships to musicians who have earned an exceptional amount of royalties from their music.

KOMCA is a South Korean non-profit organization that protects music copyrights. It aims at ensuring that musicians get paid when their songs are played in public, broadcasted, recorded, or reproduced. On January 24, KOMCA revealed the annual list of composers and lyricists who have been selected as its full members. SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coups made it to the list, showcasing his prowess as a South Korean rapper, singer and songwriter.

He contributed in writing and composing SEVENTEEN's popular songs Super, God of Music, Don't Wanna Cry and Very Nice (Aju Nice). His hard work and dedication towards his craft fetched him the reward of being promoted as a full member of KOMCA. With that, Choi Seung Cheol became the third member from the boy band to achieve the feat. The other SEVENTEEN members who previously made it to the full membership list of the association were Woozi and Vernon. Woozi was selected as a regular member in 2019 and Vernon was promoted in 2024.

Besides Vernon, BTS’s Jungkook and (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon also received the membership last year. Jungkook became the fourth BTS member to join the KOMCA roster, following bandmates RM, Suga and J-Hope. The full-membership benefits include voting rights at the association's general meeting. As per rules, the members must not fail to attend the meeting more than four times in a row as doing so will get them in trouble.

The artists entrusted with the full membership are expected to be responsible and do their bit for the betterment and more reach of their artform. An official from the KOMCA said, "We hope that these newly promoted members will continue to raise the status of K-pop through various activities and contribute to the sustainable development of the domestic music industry."

