BLACKPINK to feature on Taylor Swift’s upcoming new version of Reputation? Speculations arise

The music world is abuzz with rumors that BLACKPINK might appear on Taylor Swift’s upcoming re-recorded album, Reputation (Taylor’s Version) which is set to come out in November. This speculation has created a stir among both K-pop fans and Swifties, who are eagerly anticipating what could turn out to be one of the most unexpected and thrilling collaborations in recent times.

Rumors of a collaboration have been swirling on Twitter for some time, taking the social media platform by storm. An insider reportedly fueled these rumors, sparking excitement among fans eager to see two iconic pop sensations join forces. While nothing is confirmed and the speculation continues, fans are thrilled, especially since Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK have previously praised each other’s music.

Recently, Lisa expressed her admiration for Taylor Swift, saying she truly admires her and finds her amazing. She noted how impressive it is for Taylor to sing and perform alone on stage for three and a half hours, and she hopes to achieve something similar with enough practice. In early March of this year, Lisa attended Taylor Swift’s concert in Singapore, part of the global Eras Tour.

After the event, Lisa shared several moments from the show on Instagram, including exchanging "friendship bracelets" with many of Taylor’s fans and taking photos with Taylor backstage. BLACKPINK members, from Lisa to Rosé, have long been part of the Taylor Swift fan club, even before the recent rumors.

Rosé attended the Eras Tour concert in Tokyo and shared a video of herself enjoying the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.” This sweet moment contrasts with a viral video from the 2022 VMAs, where Taylor Swift was seen dancing and mouthing along to BLACKPINK’s performance of “Pink Venom,” drink in hand, and creating her own dance moves. Meanwhile, Rosé was on stage with her bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, and paid special attention to the line “look what you made us do,” which could be a nod to Swift’s single Look What You Made Me Do.

Also in April of this yearl, BLACKPINK's Rosé received a copy of The Tortured Poets Department from Taylor Swift herself, which Rosé excitedly shared about on social media. The album came with a handwritten note from Taylor, expressing her gratitude to Rosé for being a fellow listener of her music. Fans were thrilled by this touching exchange between two of their favorite artists and the mutual admiration they have for each other.

With Lisa fangirling at the Eras Tour in Singapore and Rosé thrilled to receive a copy of Swift’s 11th studio album, the girl group has reached superstardom while remaining true to their creative roots. Now, with the potential collaboration on Reputation (Taylor’s Version) on the horizon, fans from both worlds are eagerly counting down the days.

