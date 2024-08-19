Did Taylor Swift Hint At Reputation TV At The End Of Eras Tour Show At Wembley Stadium? Here's What Fans Believe

Taylor Swift has always been a master in subtlety but, in particular, at giving hints about what's next. So when she exited the stage at her Eras Tour concert in London on Saturday, August 17, using a snake-like movement, one couldn't help but wonder if she was teasing something big, like the re-release of her iconic Reputation album. It really did not take too much to send Swifties, her devoted fanbase into frenzy mode.

The moment, captured on video and shared widely on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows Swift waving goodbye in a distinctly serpentine manner as she descends onto the Wembley Stadium floor. For those familiar with Swift’s Reputation era, the snake holds special significance. The symbol became synonymous with the album after Swift adopted it as a metaphor for reclaiming her narrative following public feuds and media scrutiny.

Swifties picked up the movement immediately, and speculations then emerged that the snakish goodbye gesture was some kind of clue about the highly-anticipated Reputation Taylor's Version. The fans took to social media to say, "REP TV IS CLOSE" and "She's giving us hints."

As per the evaluation and decoding done by Swifties, the re-recorded album might just be announced any minute now, before the final London show on August 20.

What truly makes the Reputation speculation interesting is that Swift's snake-like gesture came at the perfect time. Her concert in London on Aug. 17 fell right on the seven-year anniversary of when she famously shut down her social media accounts back in 2017, signifying the start of the Reputation era. Just three days later, on the 24th of August, she returned with cryptic snake-themed clips that were the very first signs of the album.

Contributing to the buzz is the setlist from that very show. Swift surprised fans in the audience by performing I Did Something Bad, a Reputation track she hadn't previously done during the Eras Tour. Introducing the song, Swift told the crowd, “I’m going to do a song I’ve never done on the tour that’s one of my favorite songs ever.”

Her reason for the surprise? “Just because you’re that awesome and you deserve something of this caliber,” she explained, before adding that it was “such a dream to perform for a crowd like this, especially when there’s 92,000 of you.”

This Reputation track, of course, comes hot on the heels of the promo snake wave, allowing fans to further question if Reputation (Taylor's Version) is really next on the docket. Swift has spent the last several months re-recording her first six albums as part of her bid to regain control of her music catalog in the wake of Scooter Braun acquiring her previous master recordings, without her knowledge, in 2019.

Reputation TV will be the sixth album in this re-recording project, following the re-releases of 1989 in late 2023, Speak Now in July 2023, Red in November 2021, and Fearless in April 2021. Reportedly, Swift first teased her plans to revisit Reputation in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview last December, promising that the vault tracks would be “fire.” She described the re-release as “a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure,” hinting at the album’s themes of empowerment and resilience.

As the excitement builds, one thing is certain, Swifties will be watching closely, ready to decode every gesture, lyric, and social media post for the next big reveal. And if the past is any indication, Taylor Swift is more than ready to deliver.

