‘Please be excited about my music’: BLACKPINK’s Rosé shares future plans as solo artist in heartwarming letter to fans

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who recently joined THE BLACK LABEL, posted a heartfelt letter on her Instagram on June 19th. In her message, she expressed her excitement about joining the new agency and shared her plans to pursue all her solo activities under THE BLACK LABEL.

In her letter, BLACKPINK's Rosé expressed her apologies for keeping fans waiting, emphasizing that she wanted to be absolutely certain before sharing any updates. She revealed spending countless days in the studio, dedicating herself to practicing and recording new music for her fans.

Since joining her new agency, THE BLACK LABEL, she shared her excitement for what lies ahead for both herself and her fans, describing these developments as the initial steps towards a larger, unfolding journey.

“Hi my loves. Sorry for the long wait. I know some of you have been very eager to hear from me for a while. I personally didn’t want to speak or announce anything before I had everything aligned for my music to be out. Put in a more simpler way, whatever I tell you, I wanted to be prepared to back it up with some gooood stuffff."

She went on to add, "As you all know, I have come from a place where more things have been done for me over doing things on my own. So, naturally, I need time to learn, understand, doubt and trust myself and others countless times to be the most responsible person I can be for myself (Honestly I wish I could have an extra 4 more years in my twenties so I can learn all of that! Lol)."

"As you all may know me, I really hate saying that I have something before I really do. And to me, there is nothing more important than delivering to you what I absolutely love, which is music Starting at the end of last year to all throughout this year, I’ve been in and out of the studio almost every single day, working on new music," Rosé continued.

This has been a year of drawing up a map and navigating to where I want to be and what I want to be doing going forward. It has been months of learning how to be an independent person for myself.

Announcing plans for her solo music venture, she wrote, "Ultimately, I am happy to announce that I am officially working with @theblacklabel as my music management who will be managing my curriculum and helping me navigate towards achieving my dreams. On top of that, I will have some other very exciting announcements in the not-too-distant future, but most importantly, I would love for everyone to be most excited for my music!"

"Label, management, all of that stuff (which I know you’re all quite excited about!!!!), they will all be there to support my music and my dreams. And I am SO excited for that. So please be excited about my music! I know you have many questions but this is only the first exciting puzzle piece to a much bigger picture. Love u,” she concluded.

More about BLACKPINK’s Rosé

On June 18, THE BLACK LABEL officially announced the signing of a management contract with Rosé through the following statement. THE BLACK LABEL, which already houses artists like BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Jeon Somi, and Zion.T, as well as actors Park Bo Gum and Lee Jong Won, welcomed Rosé into their diverse roster of talents.

