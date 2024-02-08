Lisa's LLOUD and Jennie's ODD ATELIER; here's what we know about BLACKPINK members' solo labels

On February 7, BLACKPINK's Lisa intrigued the public by releasing two teaser posters with the phrase "coming soon," sparking curiosity and speculation, with some speculating that Lisa might be launching her own cosmetics brand. However, on February 8, the mystery behind these posters was unveiled as Lisa took to social media to announce her new personal label, LLOUD. Following in the footsteps of her bandmate Jennie, who established her own label ODD ATELIER in November of last year, Lisa's move marks another step in the BLACKPINK members' ventures into entrepreneurship.

Jennie’s personal label ODD ATELIER

After an eventful 2023, which saw her release long-awaited solo material, make her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol, headline Coachella with BLACKPINK as part of its record-breaking BORN PINK world tour, and receive an honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire, Jennie closed the year with a significant announcement.

On December 24, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to her Instagram account, to unveil a new venture. She introduced an account named OA with the handle @oddatelier, indicating it as a company established for her "solo journey." It is rumored that ODD ATELIER will introduce groundbreaking and innovative activities that have never been seen before. This label, co-founded by the You & Me singer and her mother, promises to push boundaries and bring fresh concepts to the industry. On January 23, the official ODA ENTERTAINMENT YouTube channel was launched, marking the representation of ODD ATELIER, founded by Jennie. The channel was established following the formation of the label, and it serves as a platform for content related to ODD ATELIER's endeavors.

On February 1, reports emerged that Jennie had officially inaugurated her company's office, accompanied by the release of new photos obtained by individuals associated with brands closely collaborating with her. Interestingly, the office is said to be located in the same vicinity as the set of the ongoing dating variety show, Transit Love 3 (also known as EX-change 3).

On December 29, YG Entertainment officially confirmed that BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have not signed individual contracts with the agency. However, the group's collective endeavors will continue under the management of their parent agency.

Lisa establishes solo agency LLOUD

On February 8, Lisa took to her Instagram to personally announce the establishment of her new label, LLOUD, along with unveiling a new profile photo. In her message, Lisa shared her vision for LLOUD, expressing her excitement for the platform to showcase her vision in music and entertainment. She invited her followers to join her on this thrilling journey to push through new boundaries together.

The revelation coincides with Lisa's strategic teaser campaign on Instagram on February 7, which showcased monochromatic posters bearing the cryptic message “Coming Soon” alongside the date 02.08.2024. Fans were captivated by the mysterious posts, sparking speculation about numerous possibilities, including the anticipation of a potential Hollywood acting debut. This speculation was fueled by earlier reports in January suggesting that Lisa might be joining AMC's The Walking Dead.

LLOUD's official website describes the label as: "At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core values revolve around relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We're not just pushing boundaries; we're redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music."

Lisa's agency now has an official X (formerly Twitter) account and a YouTube channel. Currently, Lisa stands as the sole artist on LLOUD's roster. The website highlights her recent achievements, including her collaboration with Bulgari as the luxury brand's brand ambassador, among other accomplishments.

Introducing the platform's name to the world, Lisa expressed her commitment to showcasing her vision for music and entertainment projects through LLOUD. She becomes the second member of BLACKPINK to establish her own label. Jisoo, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch a label in collaboration with her brother. Additionally, there is speculation that Rosé will also establish her own label for her solo endeavors.

