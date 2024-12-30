BLACKPINK’s AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST becomes 8th dance practice video to surpass 300 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK is known to garner massive views on their music videos and dance practice videos as well. The dance practice video from AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST has managed to reach 300 million views on YouTube. It is the 8th dance practice video by the group to surpass that mark.

On December 30, 2024, BLACKPINK’s AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST dance practice video has surpassed a total of 300 million views on YouTube. It is the 8th dance practice or performance video from the group to do so. Previously, Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Boombayah, How You Like That, Don't Know What To Do, Lisa’s Money Performance video, and Lovesick Girls surpassed 300 million views on the platform. Moreover, How You Like That became the first performance video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades includes their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album Born Pink, which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. They also went on a world tour titled BORN PINK across various countries in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Currently, the members have been releasing music and various other content individually. Rosé recently dropped her first full album, rosie. Jennie made her comeback with the single Mantra and is set to release an album soon. Jisoo is preparing to appear in upcoming K-dramas such as Newtopia and Monthly Boyfriend, as well as the film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Meanwhile, Lisa will release her first full album, ALTER EGO, in 2025 and is set to make her acting debut in The White Lotus.

