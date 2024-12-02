BLACKPINK aesthetic: Defining Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa's signature looks

BLACKPINK is renowned not only for their revolutionary music and powerful personas but also for their distinct and influential styles. Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé have consistently set fashion trends, making their big players in the fashion world. In this article, let’s delve into BLACKPINK’s aesthetic in detail and analyze how different yet similar they are to each other.

From endorsing luxury fashion houses to high-end makeup brands, these four women have solidified their status in the industry as major figures yet managed to maintain their personal style.

BLACKPINK aesthetic that redefines modern glamour

Jisoo’s timeless aesthetic

Jisoo is the BLACKPINK member with a classic, timeless, graceful, understated aesthetic. Her style is a nod to traditional femininity, with a modern twist that makes her stand out in the ever-changing world of fashion.

The artist’s fashion choices often include A-line dresses, blouses with puffed sleeves, and skirts highlighting her graceful figure. Her style is less about making bold statements and more about showcasing her natural beauty through subtle details and refined choices. This approach reflects her calm and poised personality, which has endeared her to fans worldwide.

When it comes to beauty, Jisoo prefers a natural, fresh-faced look that highlights her flawless complexion. Her makeup is typically soft, with light blush, neutral eyeshadow, and a rosy lip that adds a touch of color without overpowering her features. Moreover, her hair is usually styled in loose waves or kept straight, enhancing her classic and sophisticated vibe.

Advertisement

Jennie’s chic aesthetic

Jennie Kim, often dubbed the "Human Chanel," exudes an aura of luxury and sophistication. Her aesthetic is a seamless fusion of classic elegance and contemporary trends, making her a trendsetter in South Korea and globally. Jennie’s style is often characterized by high-end fashion pieces that she wears with effortless grace, whether she’s on stage, in a music video, or off-duty.

Her wardrobe is a mix of tailored blazers, mini skirts, and statement accessories that highlight her chic and polished look. Moreover, the artist has a knack for combining feminine and edgy elements, such as pairing an earthy tone with stockings or mini babydoll dresses with thigh-high boots.

In terms of beauty, Jennie is known for her flawless, dewy skin and bold, defined eyes. Depending on the occasion, she often opts for a cat-eye look, which accentuates her almond-shaped eyes, paired with nude or red lips. She is also not afraid to experiment with her hair, having sported various styles, from a sleek look to honey-blonde highlights, all of which add to her versatile aesthetic.

Advertisement

Rosé's minimalist aesthetic

Rosé's style can be described as a sophisticated and minimalist aesthetic that blends elegance with subtle luxury. A monochrome palette of blacks, whites, and muted tones usually dominates her outfits. She often wears minimalist fashion, featuring tailored pieces like oversized blazers and structured coats emphasizing clean lines and refined silhouettes. This approach reflects an effortless elegance, where simple yet polished outfits, paired with natural makeup and sleek hairstyles, convey grace without overwhelming her look.

Hair plays a significant role in Rosé's aesthetic. Her long, straight, platinum-blonde hair has become a signature feature. However, it is also often styled in loose waves or half-up hairstyles, enhancing her ethereal charm.

Moreover, regarding her beauty routine, the artist prefers natural makeup looks that highlight her features without overwhelming them—think peachy cheeks, subtle winged eyeliner, and her signature soft pink lips.

Lisa’s edgy aesthetic

Lisa embodies cool, whose aesthetic is a bold mix of streetwear and high fashion. Her style is often described as edgy and experimental, yet she consistently pulls it off with a sense of effortless chic that has made her a fashion icon globally.

Advertisement

Lisa’s wardrobe is heavily influenced by hip-hop culture, featuring oversized hoodies, baggy trousers, chunky sneakers, and statement accessories like bucket hats and bold chains. She is also known for her love of luxury brands, often mixing high-end pieces with streetwear staples to create a unique blend of comfort and style.

However, she can also pull off sophisticated dresses and gowns, showcasing her elegant side effortlessly. This blend reflects her dual identity as both a playful, fun-loving individual and a graceful beauty.

When it comes to makeup routines, Lisa stands out. She is often seen sporting bold makeup looks that include sharp eyeliner, vibrant lip colors, and occasionally eye-catching hair colors. Her most iconic feature, however, is her blunt bangs, which she has maintained since BLACKPINK’s debut. This distinct hairstyle has become almost synonymous with her image, giving her an instantly recognizable silhouette.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have made waves not only in the music industry but also in the fashion world. They define the BLACKPINK aesthetic with a touch of their own personal style. Moreover, they constantly evolve their style and keep up with the changing world of fashion.

ALSO READ: 9 movies like Memories of Murder that will keep you guessing till the end