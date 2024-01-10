BLACKPINK’s Jennie achieves highest-ever ranking by K-pop female soloist on Billboard’s Hot 100 with One of the Girls
Jennie's One of the Girls for The Idol swiftly climbs to the 69th position making history in Billboard Hot 100 records.
Jennie’s One of the Girls reaches No. 69 on the Billboard Hot100 charts
Previously Rosé held the record with On the Ground debuting at No. 70
Jennie of BLACKPINK makes Billboard Hot 100 history as One of the Girls, her collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for The Idol series soundtrack surged to number 69.
Jennie soars highest as a female K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot100 charts
Jennie reached this milestone by surpassing her bandmate Rosé's previous record of number 70 with On The Ground. This achievement solidifies her position as the highest-charting K-pop soloist on the list, establishing her enduring legacy in K-pop history. It's a remarkable accomplishment, signifying Jennie's reign at the pinnacle of the charts.
Jennie continues to break records with her songs this being an addition to her list. Towards the end of last year, Jennie not only exceeded the peak monthly listeners of NewJeans on Spotify but has now reached an extraordinary milestone of 30.83 million monthly listeners on the platform. This achievement surpasses the popular BTS (currently on military hiatus), who currently have 30.75 million listeners.
Significantly, Jennie has established a new record for K-pop female soloists and now holds the second-highest position among K-pop acts on Spotify for current monthly listeners, just behind Jungkook's 36.81 million monthly listeners. Impressively, Jennie has attained these numbers despite not having released any solo albums, with only three songs credited to her name - those are Solo, You & Me, and One of The Girls.
More about Jennie
Kim Jennie, a member of BLACKPINK, joined YG Entertainment in 2010 after studying in New Zealand. She gained recognition through G-Dragon's music video and debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016. On November 12, 2018, she made her solo debut with SOLO.
In 2021, Jennie debuted as a fashion editor in Vogue Korea's March issue, showcasing her versatility beyond modeling.
In July 2022, she was announced as part of the HBO drama series The Idol, created by Abel the Weeknd Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Debby Ryan. On December 24, 2023, Jennie established her own agency, OA (ODD ATELIER). YG Entertainment will continue to manage her group activities with BLACKPINK, while OA will handle her solo endeavors.
