BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spotted filming for upcoming zombie K-drama Influenza

BLACKPINK'S Jisoo was seen shooting scenes for her new zombie K-drama, Influenza. On August 31, 2023, news broke that she was invited to join the cast of the upcoming show. Actor Park Jung Min received a similar offer for the drama.

BLACKPINK'S Jisoo on set of Influenza

On January 8, a fan caught sight of BLACKPINK's Jisoo filming the upcoming zombie drama Influenza in a Seoul neighborhood, accompanied by a team of staff exploring locations.

Fans were delighted to see Jisoo's return, recalling her role in the romance-war K-drama Snowdrop with Jung Hae In. Additionally, she made a cameo appearance in the films Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman.

On December 4 of last year, the FLOWER singer thrilled fans by confirming her participation in the eagerly awaited drama. Influenza, slated for release on Coupang Play, adapts Han Sang Woon's novel, unfolding the story against the backdrop of a Seoul high-rise building civil defense unit. The storyline revolves revolves around soldier Jaeyoon and his girlfriend Yeongju facing the trials presented by a zombie onslaught.

As per reports, actor Park Jung Min takes on the role of Jaeyoon, a soldier who enlists at a later age, while Jisoo portrays Yeongju, patiently awaiting her military-bound boyfriend Jaeyoon’s return.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s recent activities

In an exclusive report from Xportnews on January 2, it was disclosed that BLACKPINK's Jisoo is poised to oversee her solo projects through her older brother's company, BIOMOM. Recognized for its emphasis on wholesome functional food for infants and toddlers, BIOMOM, spearheaded by Jisoo's brother, Kim Jung Hun, has recently ventured into the entertainment sector. The revealed business plan, announced through a recruitment notice for BLISSOO, the entertainment branch of BIOMOM, has sparked speculation about Jisoo's potential role in the venture.

Previously it was confirmed that all four BLACKPINK members – Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo – won't be renewing their solo contracts with YG Entertainment and are set to explore solo endeavors elsewhere. Nevertheless, they will continue their group activities under the agency.

On December 6 2023, Yang Hyun Suk, the executive producer of YG Entertainment, shared insights regarding BLACKPINK's group activities, expressing, "We are delighted to maintain our partnership with BLACKPINK. The group is committed to shining even brighter in the global music market as representatives not only of our agency but also of K-pop. We extend our steadfast support and confidence for their future endeavors."

