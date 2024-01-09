BLACKPINK's Lisa likely to embark on solo journey with Hollywood acting debut: Reports

Lisa from BLACKPINK is reportedly on the brink of a Hollywood breakthrough with rumors swirling about her potential debut in AMC's Walking Dead universe. Recent hints from a report and connections made on social media have ignited speculation about her foray into acting, suggesting an expansion beyond music akin to other K-pop idols.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa likely to make Hollywood debut

Recent rumors suggest that BLACKPINK's Lisa is poised to make her Hollywood acting debut in the AMC's Walking Dead universe. According to a report on January 9, the speculation gained traction after Vogue Thailand hinted at Lisa's Hollywood debut through a TV series. The magazine pointed out that the official Instagram account of the popular television series started following Lisa, adding fuel to the speculations.

The article alluded to Lisa's entry into Hollywood, and this aligns with the recent trend of K-pop idols venturing into international entertainment. The rumors gained more weight as it was disclosed that the franchise's upcoming spinoff, Walking Dead Daryl Dixon, had been filmed in Paris.

Notably, Lisa has been spotted in the French capital recently, attending events like Paris Saint-Germain F.C.'s Champions League match against Newcastle in November. The convergence of these details has heightened anticipation among fans and industry enthusiasts regarding Lisa's potential involvement in the globally acclaimed Walking Dead universe.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation, Lisa's potential Hollywood debut would mark a significant milestone in her career, showcasing the global influence of BLACKPINK members beyond the realm of music.

BLACKPINK’s latest activities

On December 29 KST, YG Entertainment reaffirmed BLACKPINK's commitment to group activities exclusively under their banner. The statement to K-media clarified that despite individual contract renewals, each member would focus solely on collective endeavors, excluding solo pursuits.

Before this, Jennie announced the establishment of her label, OA (ODD ATELIER), signaling her intent for solo ventures outside BLACKPINK. While specific plans for the other members in 2024 remain undisclosed, insiders suggest potential directions for Lisa and Jisoo.

Speculations indicate Lisa's discussions with an overseas agency, hinting at potential international endeavors. Meanwhile, there are indications of Jisoo exploring opportunities to advance her acting career.

