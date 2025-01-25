BLACKPINK's Jennie announces Ruby concerts in Los Angeles, New York and Seoul; drops snippet from new song

Jennie is set to offer "The Ruby Experience" to fans with three concerts in three different cities, following the release of her debut studio album, Ruby. She made the announcement on January 25 by uploading a snippet of her unreleased song, including the mention of the concert venues. As per her, the concert experience will be "INTENSE AND INTIMATE," just how the K-pop idol likes it.

For the Ruby concerts, Jennie will stop in Los Angeles, New York and Seoul in March. Her first studio album will be released on March 7. A day earlier, the fans in Los Angeles will get a chance to listen to Jennie sing live at the Peacock Theater. Then, on March 10, the BLACKPINK member will be performing in New York’s Radio City Music Hall and in Seoul’s Inspire Arena on March 15. She also dropped a snippet from the official teaser of Ruby with a snippet from her new, yet-to-be-released song.

The song sounds like one made just for Jennie; it screams confidence and grace. It is based on the theme that nobody matters but you when it comes to your life, as they haven't walked in your shoes. The track might be a self-reassuring one, and though its few lines are heard in the concert date announcement video, it already sounds like a banger. The Weverse presale link for the Ruby shows is available on Jennie's official website.

The presale for the LA and NY shows will begin at 10 a.m. local time on January 29, with the general on-sale starting at that time on January 31. As for Seoul, the pre-sale will begin at 7 p.m. local time on February 5, and the general on-sale will commence on February 6. Regarding the live shows, an official press release said, "With the support of Spotify, The Ruby Experience is set to deliver an unforgettable experience to audiences in each city."

The statement also mentioned the live shows to be held to support a humanitarian cause. "A portion of the proceeds from the U.S. shows will be donated to support the recovery efforts and firefighters following the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles,” revealed the report.

