BLACKPINK’s Jennie CONFIRMS guest appearance on Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook’s variety show My Name is Gabriel; details

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set to return to variety shows with her upcoming guest appearance in My Name is Gabriel. With stars like Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Dex, and more, the show premiered in June. The rumors of her appearance initially emerged in March but her agency then denied saying that the K-pop idol is focusing on her new solo music.

On September 3, JTBC confirmed that Jennie is set to make a special appearance in the channel’s variety program My Name is Gabriel. The channel has already unveiled her character poster, showcasing the BLACKPINK member’s refreshing charm as farmhouse owner Maria. According to the production team, the K-pop idol is set to pose as the Italy farmhouse’s 96-year-old owner for 72 hours, engaging in different activities such as picking up guests, preparing banquets, cooking, and taking classes to sharpen her kitchen skills.

Her appearance will broadcast on episodes 13 and 14, which are set to release on September 27 and October 4 respectively. The poster is raising anticipation for her cameo in My Name is Gabriel. In particular, fans are excited to witness her living as someone else on the other side of the globe.

See Jennie’s poster for My Name is Gabriel here:

Meanwhile, back in March reports first emerged about Jennie’s guest appearance on the Park Bo Gum and Ji Chang Wook starrer variety show. However, her agency ODD A TELIER then stated that the SOLO singer had declined the casting offer to better focus on her music.

According to industry insiders, the K-pop idol was carefully considering her appearance in this show back in March. Moreover, after starring in tvN’s entertainment program Apartment 404, she felt pressure to announce back-to-back variety show appearances.

Meanwhile, the JTBC show My Name is Gabriel revolves around a distinctive concept where the cast members live as different people for 72 hours in a place across the globe. It features a star-studded diverse cast ensemble featuring Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, Dex, Yum Hye Ran, Park Myung Soo, Hong Jin Kyung, and dancer Gabe.

The show airs every Friday at 10:30 PM KST on JTBC.

