The Queen Woo stills: Ji Chang Wook embodies daring Goguryeo King Go Na Mu with deadly gaze; PICS

The Queen Woo is a much-anticipated series which is scheduled to premiere this August and the second part will be released in September. It is based on the life of Queen Woo who became the first woman in history to become a Queen twice. The Queen was born in 160 AD and the drama strives to tell her story.

On August 28, TVING dropped stills of Ji Chang Wook from their upcoming drama The Queen Woo. The actor takes on the role of the King of Goguryeo Go Na Mu. The stills show the various faces of the King from participating in a battle to ruling Goguryeo. He marries Queen Woo who is played by Jeon Jong Seo. Though they share a caring relationship, it is strained after the Queen's relative leads a rebellion against him. The King passes away unexpectedly and the Queen needs to protect her throne and the people.

The Queen Woo is scheduled to premiere on August 29. Part 2 will be releasing on September 12. The drama will include 8 episodes in total and will be streaming on TVING. An international premiere is yet to be announced.

The main cast includes Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Park Ji Hwan. Jung Se Kyo has directed this series. He is also known for the 2020 film Oh! My Gran. Lee Byeong Hak wrote the screenplay for Queen Woo.

The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.

