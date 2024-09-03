Byeon Woo Seok over-security incident: Incheon International Aiport to issue new manual for celebrity entry and exit

Back in July, Byeon Woo Seok got embroiled in a controversy after his private security team was spotted taking excessive measures at the Incheon International Airport. Following the incident, the airport corporation has prepared a new manual for celebrity entries and exits. They plan to introduce a ‘quiet departure culture’ from now on.

On September 3, Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that Democratic Party of Korea representative Jeon Yong Gi, a member of the National Assembly, received a new manual from the Incheon International Airport Corporation. They plan to introduce and implement a new measure for celebrity entries and exits to prevent the recurrence of Byeon Woo Seok’s over-security incident.

According to their new manual, the airport police will control the scene and navigate the maintenance of order when there are 300 to 500 crowds due to a celebrity leaving the country. In cases of more than 500 people present on the site, the airport police will strengthen control and actively secure passenger safety.

With their countermeasures, the corporation plans on establishing a policy where private security companies of celebrities will be reported directly to the airport police in cases of acting inappropriately on the site, like taking over-the-top actions. They will also face lawsuits for serious illegal acts such as facility damage.

In addition to this, it was revealed that back in July, the Incheon International Airport Corporation sent out a cooperation request to entertainment agencies. They asked the companies’ hands in introducing a ‘quiet departure culture’, such as preventing the leaking of pre-entry and departure information due to the celebrities’ fame. They also asked them to refrain from excessive indirect advertising filming at the airport.

On this day, Rep. Jeon Yong Gi stated, “Rep. Jeon said, "Incheon International Airport Corporation has a duty to maintain order and protect passengers in the airport. Since the corporation is responsible for safety in the airport, active and preemptive preventive measures are necessary.”

According to the report, the corporation analyzed that the reasons for controversy over excessive security measures are 'insufficient on-site response due to insufficient information sharing' and 'insufficient control over private security companies'. It was revealed that private security companies often hold back information. Since the police are in charge of managing these companies, it is difficult for the airport corporation to directly sanction them.

