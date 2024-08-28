Park Bo Gum gets INJURED on Good Boy set during action scene; filming halted as actor visits hospital

Park Bo Gum is currently filming for his upcoming drama Good Boy with Kim So Hyun. According to the latest reports, he sustained a leg injury while filming an action scene. The actor has since been moved to a hospital in Seoul. The filming has been temporarily halted as he is undergoing treatment.

On August 28, the Korean media outlet Joy News24 reported that while filming an action scene in Busan for his upcoming drama Good Boy, Park Bo Gum got injured in his leg. He was immediately moved to a hospital in Seoul for treatment. The remaining schedule for the day has been canceled.

The actor’s agency THE BLACK LABEL commented that he has sustained a minor injury and is currently undergoing treatment for it. The filming has been temporarily halted. “But we plan to resume soon after monitoring the progress”, Park Bo Gum’s agency added.

