Kang Daniel, Jun Hyun Moo, NMIXX’s Haewon, Lee Chan Won confirmed to host 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships

Idol Star Athletics Championship is all set to return this year after a two-year-long break. Recently the MC lineup for this highly-anticipated yearly MBC program has been unveiled. Kang Daniel, Jun Hyun Moo, NMIXX’s Haewon, and Lee Chan Won have been confirmed to host the sports-themed show.

On July 17, the production team for MBC’s Idol Star Athletics Championship confirmed that Kang Daniel, Jun Hyun Moo, NMIXX’s Haewon, and Lee Chan Won will join hands as MCs for the program.

Jun Hyun Moo is known as the smartest TV personality who has vast experience when it comes to hosting a television program. In particular, he has hosted ISAC since 2013. Since he is often referred to as a veteran MC when it comes to this highly-anticipated program.

Joining him is soloist Kang Daniel who is known for his versatile talents, charm, and activities in multiple fields. His addition to the MC lineup is expected to elevate the program to another level.

NMIXX member Haewon has her fair share of hosting experiences. She has also appeared as a special MC for KBS’ Music Bank. Now excitement runs high to witness how this young K-pop idol adds intrigue to the upcoming Idol Star Athletics Championships.

Lastly, trot singer Lee Chan Won is known for his amazing commentary skills and his synergy with the rest of the MCs promises to bring the best out of this program.

Meanwhile, alongside these four main hosts, rapper DinDin and STAYC member Sieun are also gearing up to appear as supporting MCs inside the stadium.

More about Idol Star Athletics Championships

Idol Star Athletics Championships was first launched as a Chuseok (Korean mid-autumn harvest festival) special in 2010. Since then, the program has been airing twice every year - during the Lunar New Year holiday in winter and the Chuseok holiday in the fall.

However, ISAC took a year break from 2019 to 2022, due to the covid-19 pandemic situation. In 2022, it returned as a Chuseok Special. The 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships is making a comeback after 2 years, hence there’s much excitement.

Meanwhile, MBC confirmed that this year’s ISAC will have five events including track-and-field, archery, futsal, dance sports, and a new addition breaking dance.

The program will start filming in August and the broadcast is set to begin during the Chuseok holidays in September.

