BLACKPINK’s Rosé and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo give rise to dating rumor as fans find alleged ‘evidence’

More than often, two K-pop idols get linked to each other, giving rise to new dating rumors. Now at the center of these speculations are none other than BLACKPINK’s Rosé and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo. Some netizens have found alleged ‘proof’ to back up their dating rumor.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s dating rumor has been around for quite a while now. But this time, a TikTok video that complied the alleged proof of their romantic involvement is creating quite the buzz online.

The video which has now garnered over 600k views claims that the pair’s relationship kicked off in 2021 when both of them visited the same exhibition and shared the photos on the socials only 15 days apart. The user shared another instance in 2022 when Rosé and Cha Eun Woo both attended Paris Fashion Week and took photos at the same restaurant.

Adding to these is Cha Eun Woo’s attendance at Coachella 2023 when BLACKPINK performed. He was also invited to the group’s afterparty, giving rise to the dating rumor for the first time.

Meanwhile, the compilation video provided further ‘evidence’ of their past interactions. They claimed that In April 2024, Rosé and the ASTRO member both visited the same museum in Japan, within days of each other. Later, they also shared the content on their Instagram.

While mapping their alleged relationship timeline, the user further presented a series of photos of the duo from late January to early February 2022. Though they visited different locations, the poses bear striking similarities that piqued fans’ attention.

Many are even calling it their own ‘Lovestagram’, showing their support towards the idol pair if the rumor comes true. However, neither the BLACKPINK member's side nor Cha Eun Woo’s has addressed the rumor yet and for now, it is still only backed by this alleged proof.

Catch up on Rosé' and Cha Eun Woo's recent activities

Rosé is currently keeping busy with her solo schedule. She has recently signed a management contract with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary THE BLACK LABEL. In an Instagram post, she has hinted at a new solo music release soon.

On the other hand, Cha Eun Woo made his official solo debut this year with a mini-album ENTITY, which was released in February 2024.

