Kim Soo Hyun, Bae Suzy, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and more celebs spotted at Ji Chang Wook’s Revolver’s VIP premiere

Revolver is an upcoming South Korean film starring Ji Chang Wook and Im Ji Yeon in the lead roles, set to be released soon. As the audience eagerly anticipates its official release, the production team held a VIP screening where popular K-celebs such as Kim Soo Hyun, Bae Suzy, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and more were seen attending the event.

Kim Soo Hyun, Bae Suzy, Jennie, and More Spotted at the Revolver VIP Premiere

On July 31, 2024, the team of the upcoming movie Revolver held a VIP premiere, and many big names in the industry were seen attending it. Kim Soo Hyun, known for shows like Queen of Tears and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, was spotted at the event. Additionally, popular actress Bae Suzy, along with BLACKPINK’s member Jennie, were seen together at the premiere, creating a buzz among fans that they are the new besties in town.

Furthermore, popular actors such as Choi Tae Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, and Lee Soo Hyuk also showed their support for the movie’s release. Nam Ji Hyun, former co-star of Ji Chang Wook from Suspicious Partner, also marked her presence at the event. Moreover, rising star Hong Kyung from Weak Hero Class 1 also attended the event.

Revolver plot, cast and release date

The plot of the movie follows a female police officer, Ha Soo Young, who gets wrongfully imprisoned for someone else’s crimes. However, when she is released from prison, expecting compensation for her time behind bars, she is offered none. She eventually finds out that a man named Andy is behind it all. With a single goal in mind, she sets out to take revenge and reclaim what was hers.

Apart from Ji Chang Wook, the movie will star Im Ji Yeon, who is renowned for her titular role in Kill Boksoon. Moreover, Jeon Do Yeon will also be appearing, having enjoyed immense recognition for her role in The Glory.

Legendary actor Lee Jung Jae from Squid Game will also be joining the cast. Directed by Oh Seung Uk, the film is set to have a theatrical release on August 7, 2024.