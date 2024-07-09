BLACKPINK's Jennie sparks controversy after being caught smoking indoors in deleted video; Agency shares statement

BLACKPINK’s Jennie was recently spotted smoking in a video that was briefly shared online before being taken down. In the video, she was seen holding a dark-colored device to her lips while getting her hair and makeup done. Fans came to her defense saying its a diffuser. Her agency, ODD ATELIER, has commented on the incident.

BLACKPINK's Jennie was recently seen using an electronic cigarette indoors. Fans noticed her with a vape or electronic cigarette in one of her vlogs, where she was shown holding a dark-colored device to her lips while getting her hair and makeup done. In the following scene, she exhales smoke. However, this footage has since been deleted from her vlog.

While Jennie is an adult and thus not breaking the law by smoking, many have pointed out that she was doing so indoors. Smoking indoors is often prohibited in South Korea and many other countries, including Capri, Italy, where she was at the time. Many netizens also noted that she was smoking in front of her staff, which drew further criticism online.

Smoking indoors, whether with a vape or traditional cigarette, is taken seriously under the law. NCT's Haechan faced a fine for vaping indoors in South Korea previously. In Jennie's case, some fans defended her by suggesting it was a diffuser and not a vape. Many supporters claimed that Jennie used a diffuser due to respiratory issues and attempted to clarify by sharing a similar-looking product.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s agency shares statement

BLACKPINK's agency has issued their initial comment on Jennie's indoor smoking controversy. ODD ATELIER which is the agency managing Jennie’s solo activities, in a statement provided to media outlet Newsen, has mentioned that they are currently looking into the controversy surrounding Jennie's indoor smoking.

In their statement, ODD ATELIER mentioned that since Jennie is currently in the United States, they are in the process of verifying the facts regarding the controversy. The vlog titled A Moment in Capri with Jennie was posted on BLACKPINK idol's official YouTube channel. It was filmed after the Jacquemus fashion show and uploaded on July 2, 2024.

The video showcased candid moments from the Korean idol's time in Capri, Italy, where she walked the runway for Jacquemus's 15th anniversary show, LA CASA, on June 10, 2024. In her YouTube vlog, the artist was also captured enjoying a yacht ride and diving into the sea. She spent leisure time with her crew, indulging in shopping and exploring Capri.

