Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie earn top spots on most searched female K-pop idols list; IVE's Jang Wonyoung, more follow

Taeyeon of Girls' Generation and Jennie from BLACKPINK have topped YouTube Korea's most searched female K-pop idols' list over the past 5 years. Following closely are rising stars like Wonyoung from IVE/IZ*ONE and Karina of aespa, reflecting a diverse lineup of talent capturing fans' attention in South Korea's vibrant music scene.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon tops YouTube Korea's most searched female K-pop idols' list

Taeyeon of Girls' Generation and Jennie from BLACKPINK have emerged as the top contenders on YouTube Korea's list of most searched female K-pop idols, underscoring their enduring popularity in the industry. According to recent YouTube statistics, Taeyeon claimed the top spot, reflecting her strong presence and ongoing relevance among fans.

Following closely behind, Wonyoung Jang of IVE/IZ*ONE secured the second position, demonstrating her rising influence since debuting with IVE. Jennie, known for her charismatic performances in BLACKPINK, secured the third spot, showcasing her continued prominence in the K-pop scene.

Rounding out the top five were Rosé of BLACKPINK in fourth place and Karina from aespa in fifth place, highlighting their significant impact on YouTube searches over the past five years. These rankings highlight not only the individual popularity of these artists but also the global reach and influence of their respective groups.

As YouTube remains a crucial platform for K-pop fans worldwide, these rankings reflect the ongoing fascination and support for these talented female idols across various demographics and regions.

Here are top 50 YouTube’s most searched female K-pop idols

1. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

2. BLACKPINK's Jennie

3. IVE's Jang Wonyoung

4. aespa's Karina

5. BLACKPINK's Rosé

6. IVE's Ahn Yujin

7. BLACKPINK's Jisoo

8. Red Velvet's Irene

9. TWICE's Nayeon

10. aespa's Winter

11. LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon

12. OH MY GIRL's Arin

13. Red Velvet's Joy

14. Red Velvet's Seulgi

15. IZ*ONE's Kwon Eunbi

16. IZ*ONE's Yena

17. IZ*ONE's Jo Yuri

18. BLACKPINK's Lisa

19. TWICE's Sana

20. (G)I-DLE's Miyeon

21. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon

22. ITZY's Yuna

23. (G)I-DLE's Yuqi

24. (G)I-DLE's Shuhua

25. OH MY GIRL's YooA

26. TWICE's Jihyo

27. LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha

28. ITZY's Ryujin

29. LE SSERAFIM's Sakura

30. Red Velvet's Wendy

31. NewJeans' Minji

32. ITZY's Chaeryeong

33. NewJeans' Haerin

34. (G)I-DLE's Minnie

35. NewJeans' Hani

36. LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae

37. NMIXX's Haewon

38. TWICE's Momo

39. IVE's LEESEO

40. Red Velvet's Yerin

41. TWICE's Dahyun

42. NMIXX's Sullyoon

43. IZ*ONE' s Kim Minju

44. TWICE's Jeongyeon

45. aespa's Ningning

46. IVE's Liz

47. LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin

48. IZ*ONE's Hyewon

49. aespa's Giselle

50. NewJeans' Danielle

