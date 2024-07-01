Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie earn top spots on most searched female K-pop idols list; IVE's Jang Wonyoung, more follow
Taeyeon from Girls' Generation and Jennie from BLACKPINK have dominated YouTube Korea's most searched female K-pop idols' list, with IVE's Wonyoung and others close behind. Check out the full list below!
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon tops YouTube Korea's most searched female K-pop idols' list
Top 50 YouTube Korea's most searched female K-pop idols
Taeyeon of Girls' Generation and Jennie from BLACKPINK have topped YouTube Korea's most searched female K-pop idols' list over the past 5 years. Following closely are rising stars like Wonyoung from IVE/IZ*ONE and Karina of aespa, reflecting a diverse lineup of talent capturing fans' attention in South Korea's vibrant music scene.
Taeyeon of Girls' Generation and Jennie from BLACKPINK have emerged as the top contenders on YouTube Korea's list of most searched female K-pop idols, underscoring their enduring popularity in the industry. According to recent YouTube statistics, Taeyeon claimed the top spot, reflecting her strong presence and ongoing relevance among fans.
Following closely behind, Wonyoung Jang of IVE/IZ*ONE secured the second position, demonstrating her rising influence since debuting with IVE. Jennie, known for her charismatic performances in BLACKPINK, secured the third spot, showcasing her continued prominence in the K-pop scene.
Rounding out the top five were Rosé of BLACKPINK in fourth place and Karina from aespa in fifth place, highlighting their significant impact on YouTube searches over the past five years. These rankings highlight not only the individual popularity of these artists but also the global reach and influence of their respective groups.
As YouTube remains a crucial platform for K-pop fans worldwide, these rankings reflect the ongoing fascination and support for these talented female idols across various demographics and regions.
Here are top 50 YouTube’s most searched female K-pop idols
1. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
2. BLACKPINK's Jennie
3. IVE's Jang Wonyoung
4. aespa's Karina
5. BLACKPINK's Rosé
6. IVE's Ahn Yujin
7. BLACKPINK's Jisoo
8. Red Velvet's Irene
9. TWICE's Nayeon
10. aespa's Winter
11. LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon
12. OH MY GIRL's Arin
13. Red Velvet's Joy
14. Red Velvet's Seulgi
15. IZ*ONE's Kwon Eunbi
16. IZ*ONE's Yena
17. IZ*ONE's Jo Yuri
18. BLACKPINK's Lisa
19. TWICE's Sana
20. (G)I-DLE's Miyeon
21. (G)I-DLE's Soyeon
22. ITZY's Yuna
23. (G)I-DLE's Yuqi
24. (G)I-DLE's Shuhua
25. OH MY GIRL's YooA
26. TWICE's Jihyo
27. LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha
28. ITZY's Ryujin
29. LE SSERAFIM's Sakura
30. Red Velvet's Wendy
31. NewJeans' Minji
32. ITZY's Chaeryeong
33. NewJeans' Haerin
34. (G)I-DLE's Minnie
35. NewJeans' Hani
36. LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae
37. NMIXX's Haewon
38. TWICE's Momo
39. IVE's LEESEO
40. Red Velvet's Yerin
41. TWICE's Dahyun
42. NMIXX's Sullyoon
43. IZ*ONE' s Kim Minju
44. TWICE's Jeongyeon
45. aespa's Ningning
46. IVE's Liz
47. LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin
48. IZ*ONE's Hyewon
49. aespa's Giselle
50. NewJeans' Danielle
