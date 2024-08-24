Thai actor Win Metawin gets candid on his desire to work with BLACKPINK's Jennie in future

Thai actor Win Metawin, known for his stellar performances in popular dramas like 2gether, F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, Enigma, and more, has once again showcased his admiration for BLACKPINK’s Jennie. In a recent interview with The Standard Pop, Win was asked the all-important question: “Who’s the international artist you’d like to work with the most?” With a shy smile and a bit of giggling, Win immediately mentioned Jennie, further affirming his status as a loyal fanboy.

This isn’t the first time Win has expressed his deep admiration and desire to collaborate with Jennie. Back in November 2023, during a radio interview with Flex Talk, Win had a similar response when asked about his dream collaborations. While many might have expected him to name a fellow Thai artist, Win chose Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber and BLACKPINK’s Jennie instead. For him, working with these two global icons is more than just a fleeting wish; it’s a goal that guides his future aspirations.

“There are two people I want to work with: Justin Bieber and Jennie from BLACKPINK,” Win shared enthusiastically. He went on to emphasize just how significant this goal is for him, stating, “That’s my goal. If I don’t have the goal, I don’t know where to go.” For Win, this isn’t just about sharing the stage or screen with Jennie; it’s about reaching a milestone in his career that he’s been dreaming of.

When it comes to Jennie specifically, Win’s vision for their collaboration is clear. He doesn’t just want to meet her or work with her in a superficial way. Instead, he dreams of being featured in one of her music videos, even if it means stepping out of his comfort zone and dancing alongside her. “If I work with Jennie, I’ll dance in the music video,” he confidently declared.

Win’s earnest and heartfelt admiration for Jennie has endeared him to both BLACKPINK fans and his own. His willingness to step out of his usual acting roles and venture into the world of music videos just for the chance to collaborate with Jennie speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft and his respect for Jennie’s artistry.

As fans eagerly await to see if this dream collaboration comes to fruition, one thing is clear: Win Metawin’s fanboy love for Jennie is as strong as ever. Whether on stage, in a music video, or some other creative project, a Win-Jennie collaboration would undoubtedly be a moment to remember.

