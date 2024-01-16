Happy Jennie Day: From YG's legendary trainee to ODD ATELIER's CEO; a look at BLACKPINK member's rise to stardom

Jennie, the outstanding member of BLACKPINK, has left a lasting impression in every aspect of her career. Whether it's her music and stage performances as a BLACKPINK member or her solo endeavors in acting and fashion, Jennie has accomplished it all. On her 28th birthday, let's pause and appreciate Jennie's inspiring journey to success.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie commemorates her 28th birthday

Jennie Kim, born on January 16, 1996, in Cheongdam Dong, Seoul, is a multifaceted talent known mononymously as Jennie. As the only child in her family, Jennie spent her early years in South Korea, attending Cheongdam Elementary School before embarking on an educational journey to New Zealand. It was during her time abroad that she first encountered K-pop, developing a keen interest in YG Entertainment's music.

Despite initially dreaming of becoming a ballet dancer during her adolescent years, Jennie's path took a turn when her family considered relocating to Florida, USA, for her studies at the age of 14. However, her passion for a career in the arts led her back to South Korea in 2010, where she continued her education at Cheongdam Middle School.

Jennie's journey into the entertainment industry began when she successfully auditioned for YG Entertainment in 2010 with Rihanna's Take a Bow. Initially trained as a vocalist, the company recognized her potential as a rapper due to her fluency in English and her adaptability to various musical styles. She joined YG Entertainment as a trainee and later debuted as a member of the immensely popular girl group Blackpink in August 2016.

In 2018, Jennie ventured into solo territory, releasing her debut single Solo, which achieved remarkable success on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart. Her musical talent further shone in 2023 with the release of You & Me, marking her as the first Korean female soloist to top the UK Singles Downloads Chart.

Beyond music, Jennie made her mark in the acting world, debuting in the HBO television series The Idol in 2023 under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane. Her influence extends to the fashion space, earning her the nickname Human Chanel and serving as a global ambassador for the renowned brand. In November 2023, she established her own label, ODD ATELIER, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.

Jennie's impressive achievements include numerous accolades such as a Gaon Chart Music Award and a Golden Disc Award. As the most-followed Korean individual on Instagram and with the fastest-growing YouTube channel in history, she stands as a symbol of global influence and talent. Jennie's musical versatility, acting talent, and distinctive fashion sense continue to capture audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as an icon in the entertainment industry.

Watch Jennie’s 28th birthday vlog here;

From BLACKPINK to ODD ATELIER: Jennie’s rise to the top

1. Starting with BLACKPINK

After showcasing her talent in covers and collaborations, she made her first public appearance in G-Dragon's music video That XX in September 2012. Jennie continued to prove her versatility, featuring in various tracks before being unveiled as the first member of BLACKPINK in June 2016. Debuting on August 8, 2016, BLACKPINK, with Jennie as a key decision-maker, quickly became a global phenomenon.

2. Jennie goes Solo

Jennie's solo debut in November 2018 with Solo marked a phenomenal success, achieving a triple crown on Gaon Music Chart and topping Billboard's World Digital Songs chart. The music video became the most-viewed by a female Korean solo artist within 24 hours on YouTube. Notably, she was the first female Korean solo artist to surpass 300 million views within six months. Jennie continued to shine, making history as the first Korean solo artist to perform at Coachella in 2019. Her impact extended to songwriting, co-creating Lovesick Girls for BLACKPINK. In 2022, she debuted a new solo song, You & Me, during BLACKPINK's world tour.

3. Jennie, the Human Chanel

Jennie, often hailed as the Human Chanel, has seamlessly transitioned into the world of fashion and luxury endorsements. As the face of Chanel Korea Beauty since 2018, she became a global ambassador in 2019 and marked her presence at prestigious events like Paris Fashion Week. Her loyalty and trendy style align perfectly with Chanel's image, targeting a diverse audience. Beyond Chanel, Jennie has graced campaigns for Calvin Klein, starred in Vogue Korea as a fashion editor, and collaborated with luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster. With each venture, Jennie continues to solidify her status as a fashion icon.

4. Jennie’s acting debut with The Idol

In 2023, Jennie made her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol, created by and starring The Weeknd. Despite the show's critical reception, Jennie's portrayal of Dyanne, a backup dancer, and confidante to pop star Jocelyn (played by Lily Rose Depp), earned praise. A teaser at the launch party for her Calvin Klein capsule collection hinted at a collaboration with the Weeknd for the show's soundtrack. The resulting song, One of the Girls, featuring Jennie, the Weeknd, and Lily Rose Depp, gained widespread acclaim and debuted at number 100 on the US Billboard Hot 100, marking Jennie's first solo chart entry.

5. Jennie, the Honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire

Jennie along with her BLACKPINK bandmates Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa received an honorary distinction on November 22, 2023, as they were appointed as Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by King Charles III. The special investiture ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace and was attended by the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

6. ODD ATELIER’s founder Jennie

Jennie made a significant announcement on December 24, disclosing the establishment of her music label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023. Subsequently, on December 29, YG Entertainment confirmed that Jennie and her fellow BLACKPINK members collectively decided not to pursue individual contracts with the label for their respective activities.

