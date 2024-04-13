BLACKPINK's Jennie pens heartfelt letter to fans after conclusion of Apartment 404, says 'let's see each other soon'

BLACKPINK's Jennie bids farewell to Apartment 404, her first variety show appearance in 5 years. In a heartfelt letter to fans, she expresses gratitude for their support and promises to return soon with an even better version of herself.

Jennie’s letter to fans upon wrapping up Apartment 404

On April 12, BLACKPINK's renowned member Jennie took to her Weverse account to bid farewell to Apartment 404, which marked her variety show participation after 5 years. In a heartfelt letter to her fans, BLINKs, she expressed gratitude for their unwavering support throughout the show's eight-week run. Jennie reminisced about the journey, stating that although it felt like yesterday since the first broadcast, the show's conclusion came swiftly. She confessed to initially feeling anxious about her return to variety shows after half a decade but found solace and motivation in the overwhelming love and encouragement from BLINKs.

The K-pop sensation reassured fans that while Apartment 404 may be ending, she promises to return with an even better version of herself. With anticipation and excitement, she urged fans to wait patiently for her next endeavor, hinting at a future reunion. Jennie's heartfelt message resonated deeply with fans, emphasizing the strong bond between the idol and her devoted followers. As BLINKs eagerly await her next project, Jennie's words serve as a source of comfort and assurance, fostering anticipation for their future interactions and endeavors together.

More details about Jennie’s latest activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been making headlines with her recent activities, sparking excitement among fans. While rumors circulated about her upcoming album release in June, her agency OA (ODD ATELIER) clarified that nothing has been confirmed yet.

However, anticipation grows as Jennie expands her presence in the music industry. Recently, she surpassed 1 billion views on her hit track SOLO and collaborated with global artists like The Weeknd and Matt Champion. Additionally, Jennie's move to trademark her stage name Jennie Ruby Jane in the US hints at her solo comeback plans, further solidifying her image as a soloist and businesswoman. Moreover, reportedly, she's set to feature in Zico's upcoming track, adding to the excitement surrounding her future projects. Fans eagerly await more updates on Jennie's endeavors.

